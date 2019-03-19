Netflix CEO Reed Hastings revealed the original series he’s watching right now

caption “After Life” source Netflix

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said on Monday that he’s currently watching Ricky Gervais’ “After Life.”

In the past, Hastings has said that his favorite Netflix shows included “The End of the F—ing World” and “BoJack Horseman.”

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings loves dark comedies and he’s currently watching Ricky Gervais’ new Netflix original series, “After Life.”

Hastings revealed that he was watching the show during a Q&A session with journalists on Monday at Netflix Labs, the company’s annual media open house.

Netflix describes the series like this: “Struggling to come to terms with his wife’s death, a writer for a newspaper adopts a gruff new persona in an effort to push away those trying to help.” The show has a 71% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Gervais plays the main character, Tony, in the show’s six-episode first season, which debuted March 8 on the streaming service.

“After Life does come across as Gervais’ most autobiographical work to date, but the writer, director, and star actually tells a sweet, earnest story about learning when and why to shut the hell up,” critic Ben Travers wrote for Indiewire.

This isn’t the first time Hastings has mentioned his favorite Netflix shows. Hastings told Business Insider last year that he loved Netflix’s British series “The End of the F—ing World” because it felt different. “It’s like something that I’ve never seen before,” Hastings said.

In 2015, he said that his favorite Netflix series was the animated Hollywood satire “BoJack Horseman,” beating out other early Netflix hits, “House of Cards” and “Orange Is the New Black.”