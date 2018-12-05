‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ merges Santa and Satan in first trailer for the holiday special

- source
- Netflix
- The first trailer for Netflix’s holiday special “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale” is here.
- Sabrina Spellman is ready to celebrate the winter solstice with the Church of Night and her family, but not everything is jolly in the Spellman household.
- The trailer for the “Riverdale” spin-off teases séances, spells, spooky demons, and Santa as Ambrose says, “Christmas is the best time for ghost stories.”
- Sabrina and Harvey also look to be on better terms as she presents him with a Christmas present during one quick scene.
- “The holidays can be such a witch,” the trailer states.
- Watch the trailer below.
