‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ merges Santa and Satan in first trailer for the holiday special

Anjelica Oswald, Insider
Sabrina Spellman is holiday ready.

Sabrina Spellman is holiday ready.
Netflix

  • The first trailer for Netflix’s holiday special “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale” is here.
  • Sabrina Spellman is ready to celebrate the winter solstice with the Church of Night and her family, but not everything is jolly in the Spellman household.
  • The trailer for the “Riverdale” spin-off teases séances, spells, spooky demons, and Santa as Ambrose says, “Christmas is the best time for ghost stories.”
  • Sabrina and Harvey also look to be on better terms as she presents him with a Christmas present during one quick scene.
  • “The holidays can be such a witch,” the trailer states.
  • Watch the trailer below.

