Sabrina appears to meet Satan in the first trailer for ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ part 2

- source
- Netflix
- Netflix just released the first trailer for part two of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and it looks like the young teen witch is leaning into her powers.
- At the end of the trailer, Sabrina (played by Kiernan Shipka) meets a mysterious man who tells her, “You have loved the power I have given you,” heavily implying that Brina may meet Satan himself.
- Additionally, a love triangle between Sabrina, her human former boyfriend Harvey Kinkle, and warlock Nicholas Scratch is teased.
- The trailer also includes scenes of Aunts Hilda and Zelda facing levitating knives; Susie, Rosalind, and Harvey holding rifles; and Prudence breaking out two swords.
- “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” part two will hit Netflix Friday, April 5. Watch the trailer here.