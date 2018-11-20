Everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix in December

caption Chris Evans is Captain America. source Marvel

Netflix has released all the titles that will be arriving and leaving the streaming platform in December.

There are new originals like a “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” holiday episode and the Jennifer Aniston-starring “Dumplin.'” Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” is hitting the streaming service, as well as old favorites like “The Big Lebowski.” Plus, Marvel fans can get pumped for “Avengers: Infinity War” later in the month.

But some folks will be disappointed to see that “Moana,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” and “Troy” will be getting the boot.

Here’s a list of everything coming and going on Netflix in December.

Arriving in December:

caption Jeff Bridges stars in “The Big Lebowski.” source Gramercy Pictures via YouTube

Available 12/1/18

“8 Mile”

“Astro Boy”

“Battle” – NETFLIX FILM

“Bride of Chucky”

“Christine”

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”

“Crossroads: One Two Jaga” – NETFLIX FILM

“Friday”

“Friday After Next”

“Hellboy”

“Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone” season 1

“Meet Joe Black”

“Memories of the Alhambra” (Streaming Every Saturday) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“My Bloody Valentine”

“Next Friday”

“Reindeer Games”

“Seven Pounds”

“Shaun of the Dead”

“Terminator Salvation”

“The Big Lebowski”

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass” season 5

“The Last Dragon”

“The Man Who Knew Too Little”

Available 12/2/18

“The Lobster”

Available 12/3/18

“Blue Planet II” season 1

“Hero Mask” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot” season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 12/4/18

“District 9”

Available 12/6/18

“Happy!” season 1

caption Danielle Macdonald and Jennifer Aniston in “Dumplin.'” source Bob Mahoney/Netflix

Available 12/7/18

“5 Star Christmas” – NETFLIX FILM

“Bad Blood” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Dogs of Berlin” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Dumplin'” – NETFLIX FILM

“Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” – NETFLIX FILM

“Nailed It! Holiday!” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Pine Gap” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Super Monsters and the Wish Star” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The American Meme” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Ranch” part 6 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 12/9/18

“Sin senos sí hay paraíso” season 3

Available 12/10/18

“Michael Jackson’s This Is It”

Available 12/11/18

“Vir Das: Losing It” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 12/12/18

“Back Street Girls: Gokudols” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Out of Many, One” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

caption Kiernan Shipka is Sabrina on “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” source Netflix

Available 12/13/18

“Wanted” season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 12/14/18

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Cuckoo” season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Dance & Sing with True: Songs” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Fuller House” season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Inside the Real Narcos” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons” season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“ROMA” – NETFLIX FILM

“Sunderland Til I Die” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Fix” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Innocent Man” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Protector” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Tidelands” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Travelers” season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Voltron: Legendary Defender” season 8 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 12/16/18

“Baby Mama”

“Kill the Messenger”

“One Day”

“Springsteen on Broadway” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Theory of Everything”

caption Josh Brolin is Thanos in “Infinity War.” source IMDb/Walt Disney Studios

Available 12/18/18

“Baki” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Terrace House: Opening New Doors” part 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 12/21/18

“3Below: Tales of Arcadia” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“7 Days Out” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Back With the Ex” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Bad Seeds” – NETFLIX FILM

“Bird Box – NETFLIX FILM

“Derry Girls” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Diablero” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Greenleaf” season 3

“LAST HOPE” part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Perfume” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Sirius the Jaeger” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski” – NETFLIX FILM

“Tales by Light” season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Casketeers” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Wolf (BÖRÜ)” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 12/24/18

“Hi Score Girl” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Magicians” season 3

Available 12/25/18

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” season 11

“Avengers: Infinity War”

Available 12/26/18

“Alexa & Katie” season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“YOU”

Avail. 12/28/18

“Instant Hotel” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“La noche de 12 años” – NETFLIX FILM

“Selection Day” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“When Angels Sleep” – NETFLIX FILM

“Yummy Mummies” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 12/30/18

“The Autopsy of Jane Doe”

Available 12/31/18

“The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man”

Coming in December TBD

“Watership Down” limited Series – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Leaving Netflix in December:

caption Bill Murray stars on “Groundhog Day.” source Columbia Pictures

Leaving 12/1/18

“Cabin Fever”

“Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever”

“Groundhog Day”

“Happily N’Ever After”

“Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White”

“Hellbound: Hellraiser II”

“Hellraiser”

“Sons of Anarchy” seasons 1-7

“Spider-Man 3”

“Spy Hard”

“Stephen King’s Children of the Corn”

“Swept Under”

“The Covenant”

“The Game”

Leaving 12/4/18

“Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch”

“Air Bud: Spikes Back”

“Air Bud: World Pup”

“Air Buddies”

“Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales”

“Spooky Buddies”

“Tarzan & Jane”

“The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars”

“The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue”

“The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos”

“The Search for Santa Paws”

“Tinker Bell”

“Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue”

“Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure”

caption Say bye to Disney’s “Moana.” source Disney

Leaving 12/7/18

“Trolls”

Leaving 12/10/18

“Battle Royale”

“Battle Royale 2”

“Teeth”

Leaving 12/15/18

“Step Up 2: The Streets”

Leaving 12/16/18

“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”

Leaving 12/17/18

“Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2”

Leaving 12/19/18

“Ip Man: The Final Fight”

Leaving 12/20/18

“Moana”

“Food, Inc.”

“I Give It a Year”

Leaving 12/22/18

“Spotlight”

Leaving 12/25/18

“Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

Leaving 12/31/18

“Troy”