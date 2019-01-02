Everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix in February

caption Zac Efron plays Link In “Hairspray.” source New Line Cinema

Netflix is adding a number of shows and movies to the service in February.

Original projects include “Russian Doll” and “Velvet Buzzsaw.”

But the streaming service is also taking off movies, including “The Big Lebowski.”

Netflix released every title that’s coming to and leaving the streaming service in February.

The streaming service is releasing new originals, including “Russian Doll,” a series starring “Orange Is the New Black” star Natasha Lyonne, and “The Umbrella Academy,” based on Gerard Way’s comic of the same name. “One Day at a Time” and “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj” are also returning.

Movies hitting the service include “Hairspray,” “The Edge of Seventeen,” the “Jaws” movies, “Little Women.” And Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the Netflix movie “Velvet Buzzsaw.”

But some fans will be sad to learn that movies such as “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement,” “The Big Lebowski,” and “Clerks” are leaving the platform.

Here’s a list of everything that’s coming and going on Netflix in February.

Arriving in February:

caption Zawe Ashton and Jake Gyllenhaal in “Velvet Buzzsaw.” source Claudette Barius/Netflix

Available 2/1/19

“About a Boy”

“American Pie”

“American Pie 2”

“American Wedding”

“As Good as It Gets”

“Billy Elliot”

“Dear Ex” – NETFLIX FILM

“Final Destination”

“Free Rein: Valentine’s Day”- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Hairspray”

“Hostel”

“Jaws”

“Jaws 2”

“Jaws 3”

“Jaws: The Revenge”

“Personal Shopper”

“Pretty in Pink”

“Russian Doll” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Siempre bruja” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Edge of Seventeen”

“True: Happy Hearts Day” – NETFLIX ORIGINA

“Velvet Buzzsaw” – NETFLIX FILM

Available 2/2/19

“Bordertown” season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Romance is a Bonus Book” (streaming every Saturday) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/3/19

“Beverly Hills Chihuahua”

caption Rita Moreno, Justina Machado, and Marcel Ruiz on “One Day At a Time.” source Ali Goldstein/Netflix

Available 2/5/19

“Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/6/19

“The Soloist”

Available 2/8/19

“¡Nailed It! México” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“El árbol de la sangre” – NETFLIX FILM

“High Flying Bird” – NETFLIX FILM

“Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“One Day At a Time” season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants” season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Unauthorized Living” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/9/19

“The Break” season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/10/19

“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” volume 2 (streaming every Sunday) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/11/19

“Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Little Women”

Available 2/14/19

“Dating Around” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

caption Ellen Page on “The Umbrella Academy.” source Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Available 2/15/19

“Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Breaker Upperers” – NETFLIX FILM

“The Dragon Prince” season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Umbrella Academy” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Yucatan” – NETFLIX FILM

Available 2/16/19

“Black Sea”

“Studio 54”

“The 40-Year-Old Virgin”

Available 2/21/19

“The Drug King” – NETFLIX FILM

Available 2/22/19

“Chef’s Table” volume 6 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Firebrand” – NETFLIX FILM

“GO! Vive a tu manera” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Paddleton” – NETFLIX FILM

“Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)” – NETFLIX FILM

“Rebellion” season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Suburra” season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Big Family Cooking Showdown” season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Photographer of Mauthausen” – NETFLIX FILM

“Workin’ Moms” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/25/19

“Dolphin Tale 2”

Available 2/26/19

“Our Idiot Brother”

Available 2/27/19

“Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie”

Available 2/28/19

“Jeopardy!” collection 2

“The Rebound”

Leaving in February:

caption Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine starred in “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.” source Walt Disney Pictures

Leaving 2/1/19

“Black Dynamite”

“Bride of Chucky”

“Children of Men”

“Clerks”

“The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”

“Ella Enchanted”

“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”

“Queer as Folk” seasons 1-4

“Queer as Folk: The Final Season”

“Shaun of the Dead”

“The Big Lebowski”

“The Bourne Ultimatum”

“Woman in Gold”

Leaving 2/2/19

“Cabin Fever”

Leaving 2/3/19

“Sing”

Leaving 2/19/19

“Girl Meets World” seasons 1-3

Leaving 2/20/19

“Piranha”