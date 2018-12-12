Everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix in January

caption “The Incredibles 2” is coming. source Disney

Netflix released every title that’s coming to and leaving the streaming service in January.

Originals such as “Series of Unfortunate Events” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” are returning for their final installments. “Marvel’s The Punisher” is also slated for a premiere in the new year.

The streaming service is adding a number of movies, like all of the “Indiana Jones” movies, “The Dark Knight,” “The Mummy” and its sequel, and “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Netflix is also releasing a documentary on the disastrous Fyre Festival titled, “FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.”

Disney fans can get amped to watch Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “The Incredibles 2.”

But some fans will be sad to learn that movies such as “The Princess Diaries,” “Rogue One,” and “Lord of The Rings: Fellowship of the Ring” are leaving the platform.

Here’s a list of everything that’s coming and going on Netflix in January.

Arriving in January:

caption “A Series of Unfortunate Events” is returning for its third and final season. source Eike Schroter/Netflix

Available 1/1/19

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Across the Universe”

“Babel”

“Black Hawk Down”

“City of God”

“COMEDIANS of the world” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Definitely, Maybe”

“Godzilla”

“Happy Feet”

“Hell or High Water”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”

“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark”

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”

“It Takes Two”

“Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”

“Jersey Boys”

“Mona Lisa Smile”

“Mr. Bean’s Holiday”

“Pan’s Labyrinth”

“Pinky Malinky” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Pulp Fiction”

“Swingers”

“Tears of the Sun”

“The Addams Family”

“The Boy in the Striped Pajamas”

“The Dark Knight”

“The Departed”

“The Mummy”

“The Mummy Returns”

“The Strangers”

“Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Watchmen”

“xXx”

“XXX: State of the Union”

Available 1/2/19

“Monty Python and the Holy Grail”

Available 1/4/19

“And Breathe Normally” – NETFLIX FILM

“Call My Agent!” season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“El Potro: Unstoppable” – NETFLIX FILM

“Lionheart” – NETFLIX FILM

caption “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” is coming soon. source FX

Available 1/9/19

“GODZILLA The Planet Eater” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Available 1/10/19

“When Heroes Fly” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 1/11/19

“Friends from College” season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Sex Education” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Solo” – NETFLIX FILM

“The Last Laugh” – NETFLIX FILM

Available 1/15/19

“Revenger” – NETFLIX FILM

“Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 1/16/19

“American Gangster”

Available 1/17/19

“American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”

Available 1/18/19

“Carmen Sandiego” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Close” – NETFLIX FILM

“FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“GIRL” – NETFLIX FILM

“Grace and Frankie” season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“IO” – NETFLIX FILM

“Soni” – NETFLIX FILM

“The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes” season 2 part B – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Trigger Warning with Killer Mike” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Trolls: The Beat Goes On!” season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

caption Fans can soon enjoy “Incredibles 2.” source Disney/Pixar

Available 1/21/19

“Justice” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 1/24/19

“Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

Available 1/25/19

“Animas” – NETFLIX FILM

“Black Earth Rising” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Club de Cuervos” season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Kingdom” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Medici: The Magnificent” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Polar” – NETFLIX FILM

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” season 4 part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 1/27/19

“Z Nation” season 5

Available 1/29/19

“Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

Available 1/30/19

“The Incredibles 2”

Coming Soon

“Marvel’s The Punisher” season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

caption Prepare to say bye to “The Princess Diaries.” source Buena Vista Pictures

Leaving 1/1/19

“Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure”

“Blade”

“Blade II”

“Bram Stoker’s Dracula”

“Catwoman”

“Face/Off”

“Finding Neverland”

“Friday Night Lights”

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

“I Am Ali”

“Interview with the Vampire”

“Into the Wild”

“Journey to the Center of the Earth”

“Kung Fu Panda”

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” The Fifteenth Year

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” The Seventeenth Year

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” The Sixteenth Year

“Like Water for Chocolate”

“Love Actually”

“Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”

“Marie Antoinette”

“Meet the Fockers”

“Meet the Parents”

“Million Dollar Baby”

“Monsters vs. Aliens”

“Mortal Kombat”

“Rent”

“Sharknado”

“Sharknado 2: The Second One”

“Sharknado 3”

“Sharknado 5”

“Sharknado: The 4th Awakens”

“The 6th Day”

“The Godfather”

“The Godfather: Part II”

“The Godfather: Part III”

“The Green Mile”

“The Iron Giant”

“The Princess Diaries”

“The Queen of the Damned”

“The Reaping”

“The Shining”

Leaving 1/4/19

“Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World”

Leaving 1/13/19

“It Follows”

Leaving 1/14/19

“Armageddon”

Leaving 1/18/19

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Leaving 1/19/19

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”