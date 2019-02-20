Everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix in March

caption “Christopher Robin” is coming to Netflix. source Disney

Netflix is adding a number of shows and movies to the service in March.

Original projects include the second season of “On My Block” and the third season of “Queer Eye.”

But the streaming service is also taking off movies and shows, including “Beauty and the Beast.”

Netflix released every title that’s coming to and leaving the streaming service in March.

The streaming service is releasing new originals, including “Turn Up Charlie,” a series starring Idris Elba, and “The Dirt,” a biopic about Mötley Crüe. Returning originals include “Queer Eye” and “On My Block.”

Movies hitting the service include “The Notebook,” “Christopher Robin,” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”

But some fans will be sad to learn that iconic films like “The Breakfast Club,” “Ghostbusters,” and Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” are leaving the service.

Here's a list of everything that's coming and going on Netflix in March.

Arriving in March:

Available 3/1/19

“A Clockwork Orange”

“Apollo 13”

“Budapest” (FR) – NETFLIX FILM

“Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”

“Saving Mr. Banks”

“Emma”

“Junebug”

“Larva Island” season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Losers” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Music and Lyrics”

“Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist”

“Northern Rescue” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“River’s Edge” (JP) – NETFLIX FILM

“Stuart Little”

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

“The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” – NETFLIX FILM

“The Hurt Locker”

“The Notebook”

“Tyson”

“Wet Hot American Summer”

“Winter’s Bone”

“Your Son” (ES) – NETFLIX FILM

Available 3/2/19

“Romance is a Bonus Book” (Korea; Streaming every Saturday) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 3/3/19

“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” volume 2 (Streaming every Sunday) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 3/5/19

“Christopher Robin”

Available 3/6/19

“Secret City: Under the Eagle” season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 3/7/19

“Doubt”

“The Order” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 3/8/19

“After Life” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Blue Jasmine”

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Hunter X Hunter” seasons 1-3

“Immortals” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Juanita” – NETFLIX FILM

“Lady J” (FR) – NETFLIX FILM

“Shadow” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams”

“The Jane Austen Book Club”

“Walk. Ride. Rodeo.” – NETFLIX FILM

Available 3/12/19

“Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Terrace House: Opening New Doors” part 6 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 3/13/19

“Triple Frontier” – NETFLIX FILM

Available 3/15/19

“A Separation”

“Arrested Development” season 5B – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Burn Out” (FR) – NETFLIX FILM

“Dry Martina” (AR) – NETFLIX FILM

“Girl” (BE) – NETFLIX FILM

“If I Hadn’t Met You” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Kung Fu Hustle”

“Las muñecas de la mafia” season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Love, Death & Robots” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Paskal” (MY) – NETFLIX FILM

“Queer Eye” season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Robozuna” season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Lives of Others”

“Turn Up Charlie” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“YooHoo to the Rescue” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 3/16/19

“Green Door” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 3/19/19

“Amy Schumer Growing” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 3/21/19

“Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 3/22/19

“Carlo & Malik” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Charlie’s Colorforms City” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Delhi Crime” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Historia de un crimen: Colosio” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Mirage” (ES) – NETFLIX FILM

“Most Beautiful Thing” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Selling Sunset” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Dirt” – NETFLIX FILM

Available 3/26/19

“Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 3/28/19

“Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey” season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 3/29/19

“15 August” (IN) – NETFLIX FILM

“Bayoneta” (MX) – NETFLIX FILM

“Osmosis” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Santa Clarita Diet” season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Highwaymen” – NETFLIX FILM

“The Legend of Cocaine Island” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Traitors” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Tucker and Dale vs. Evil”

Available 3/30/19

“How to Get Away with Murder” season 5

Available 3/31/19

“El sabor de las margaritas” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Burial of Kojo”

“Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

TBD in March:

“On My Block” season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Leaving in March:

Leaving 3/1/19

“Bruce Almighty”

“Fair Game”

“Ghostbusters”

“Ghostbusters 2”

“Hostage”

“Pearl Harbor”

“The Breakfast Club”

“The Cider House Rules”

“The Gift”

“The Little Rascals”

“United 93”

Leaving 3/2/19

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” the 18th year

Leaving 3/3/19

“Drop Dead Diva” seasons 1-6

Leaving 3/4/19

“Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”

Leaving 3/5/19

“Newsies: The Broadway Musical”

Leaving 3/8/19

“Click”

Leaving 3/16/19

“Baby Mama”

“Charlie St. Cloud”

“Role Models”

Leaving 3/18/19

“Beauty and the Beast”

Leaving 3/31/19

“Party of Five” seasons 1-6

“The Real Ghostbusters” seasons 1-5