Everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix in May

caption Zac Efron played Ted Bundy in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” source Brian Douglas/Netflix

Netflix is adding a number of shows and movies to the service in May.

Original projects include, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” which stars Zac Efron.

But the streaming service is also taking off movies and shows, including “The Notebook.”

Netflix released every title that’s coming to and leaving the streaming service in May.

The streaming service is releasing new original movies, including “Knock Down the House,” a documentary about four women changing congressional races, and “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” which stars Zac Efron as serial killer Ted Bundy. Amy Poehler’s “Wine Country” is also hitting the service.

Movies coming to the service include, “The Matrix” franchise, “Zombieland,” and “Moonlight.”

But some fans will be sad to learn that films such as “The Notebook” and the James Bond films will all be off the service soon.

Here’s a list of everything that’s coming and going on Netflix in May.

Arriving in May:

caption Keanu Reeves stars in “The Matrix.” source Warner Bros.

Available 5/1/19

“Knock Down The House” – NETFLIX FILM

“Munafik 2” – NETFLIX FILM

“Angels & Demons”

“Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”

“Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”

“Casper”

“Chasing Liberty”

“Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat”

“Dumb and Dumber”

“Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”

“Gosford Park”

“Gremlins”

“Hairspray” (1988)

“Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”

“Her Only Choice”

“Hoosiers”

“Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer” Season 2

“John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky”

“Just Friends”

“Revolutionary Road”

“Roswell, New Mexico” Season 1

“Scarface”

“Scream”

“Snowpiercer”

“Taking Lives”

“The Da Vinci Code”

“The Dark Crystal” (1982)

“The Matrix”

“The Matrix Reloaded”

“The Matrix Revolutions”

“To Rome With Love”

“Wedding Crashers”

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

“Zombieland”

Available 5/2/19

“Colony” Season 3

“Olympus Has Fallen”

caption Zac Efron stars in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” source Netflix

Available 5/3/19

“A Pesar De Todo” – NETFLIX FILM

“All In My Family” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Alles ist gut” – NETFLIX FILM

“Cupcake & Dino – General Services” Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Dead to Me” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” – NETFLIX FILM

“Flinch” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage” – NETFLIX FILM

“The Last Summer” – NETFLIX FILM

“Mr. Mom”

“Supernatural” Season 14

“True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Tuca & Bertie” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Undercover” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 5/4/19

“Like Arrows”

Available 5/6/19

“Abyss” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 5/7/19

“The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution”

“Queen of the South” Season 3

Avail. 5/8/19

“Lucifer” Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 5/9/19

“Bathtubs Over Broadway”

“Insidious”

caption Amy Poehler directed and stars in “Wine Country” source Colleen Hayes/Netflix

Available 5/10/19

“Dry Martina” – NETFLIX FILM

“Easy” Season 3 -NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Gente que viene y bah” – NETFLIX FILM

“Harvey Girls Forever!” Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Jailbirds” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Pose” Season 1

“ReMastered: The Lion’s Share” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Shéhérazade” – NETFLIX FILM

“The Society” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Wine Country — NETFLIX FILM

Available 5/12/19

“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” Volume 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 5/13/19

“Malibu Rescue” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 5/14/19

“revisions” – NETFLIX ANIME

“Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Weed the People”

Available 5/15/19

“Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!”

Available 5/16/19

“Good Sam” – NETFLIX FILM

“Take Me Home Tonight”

caption “Moonlight” is coming to the streaming service. source A24

Available 5/17/19

“1994” Limited Series – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Chip & Potato” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“It’s Bruno” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Maria” – NETFLIX FILM

“Morir para contar” – NETFLIX FILM

“Nailed It!” Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“See You Yesterday” – NETFLIX FILM

“The Rain” Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Well Intended Love” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“White Gold” Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 5/18/19

“The Blackcoat’s Daughter”

Available 5/20/19

“Prince of Peoria” Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version)” Season 2

Available 5/21/19

“Arrow” Season 7

“Moonlight”

“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 5/22/19

“A Tale of Two Kitchens” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“One Night in Spring” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Flash” Season 5

caption The most recent season of “Riverdale” will be on Netflix. source The CW

Available 5/23/19

“Riverdale” Season 3

“Slasher: Solstice” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 5/24/19

“After Maria” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Alta Mar” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Joy” – NETFLIX FILM

“Rim of the World” – NETFLIX FILM

“She’s Gotta Have It” Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Perfection” – NETFLIX FILM

“WHAT / IF” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 5/27/19

“Historical Roasts” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Outlander” Seasons 1-2

Available 5/28/19

“Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”

Available 5/30/19

“Chopsticks” – NETFLIX FILM

“My Week with Marilyn”

“Svaha: The Sixth Finger” – NETFLIX FILM

“The One I Love”

Available 5/31/19

“Always Be My Maybe” – NETFLIX FILM

“Bad Blood” Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Black Spot” Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Killer Ratings” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“When They See Us” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

TBD in May

“Charmed” (2018) Season 1

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” Season 4

“The Mechanism” Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Supergirl” Season 4

Leaving in May:

caption Say goodbye to “The Notebook.” source New Line Cinema

Leaving 5/1/19

“8 Mile”

“Chocolat”

“Cold Justice” Collection 3

“Dances with Wolves”

“High School Musical 3: Senior Year”

“Dr. No”

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”

“For Your Eyes Only”

“From Dusk Till Dawn”

“From Russia with Love”

“Godzilla”

“GoldenEye”

“Hostel”

“Jaws”

“Jaws 2”

“Jaws 3”

“Jaws: The Revenge”

“License to Kill”

“On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”

“Sixteen Candles”

“Sliding Doors”

“Somm”

“Somm: Into the Bottle”

“The Birdcage”

“The Dirty Dozen”

“The English Patient”

“The Lovely Bones”

“The Notebook”

“The Other Boleyn Girl”

“Tomorrow Never Dies”

“Watchmen”

Leaving 5/11/19

“Switched at Birth” Seasons 1-5

Leaving 5/15/19

“Bill Nye, the Science Guy” Collection 1

Leaving 5/19/19

“Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia”

Leaving 5/22/19

“The Boss Baby”

Leaving 5/24/19

“Southpaw”

Leaving 5/31/19

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

“West Side Story” (1961)