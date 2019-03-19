Everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix in April

caption “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is coming back. source Netflix

Netflix is adding a number of shows and movies to the service in April.

Original projects include the second season of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and an interactive series with Bear Grylls.

But the streaming service is also taking off movies and shows, including all four series of “Luther.”

Netflix released every title that’s coming to and leaving the streaming service in April.

The streaming service is releasing new originals, including interactive series “You Vs. Wild,” where you control if Bear Grylls survives or fails out in the wild, and romantic comedy “Someone Great.” Returning originals include “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.”

Movies hitting the service include “Burning,” “Pineapple Express,” and both “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” movies.

But some fans will be sad to learn that a number of Bond films like “Casino Royale” and “Die Another Day” are getting the boot. Idris Elba’s “Luther” is also leaving the service.

Here’s a list of everything that’s coming and going on Netflix in April.

Arriving in April:

caption “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” returns for part two. source Jeff Weddell/Netflix

Available 4/1/19

“ULTRAMAN” – NETFLIX ANIME

“Across The Line”

“All the President’s Men”

“Bonnie and Clyde” (1967)

“Deliverance”

“Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood”

“Evolution”

“Freddy vs. Jason”

“Friday the 13th” (2009)

“I Am Legend”

“Lakeview Terrace”

“Monster House”

“Obsessed”

“Penelope”

“Pineapple Express”

“Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon” season 2

“P.S. I Love You”

“Snatch”

“Spy Kids”

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D”

“The Bone Collector”

“The Fifth Element”

“The Golden Compass”

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2”

“Valkyrie”

Available 4/2/19

“Kevin Hart: Irresponsible” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 4/3/19

“Suzzanna: Buried Alive” – NETFLIX FILM

Available 4/5/19

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“In The Shadows”

“Legacies” season 1

“Our Planet” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Persona: Collection” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Spirit Riding Free” season 8 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Tijuana” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Unicorn Store” – NETFLIX FILM

Available 4/9/19

“Trolls: The Beat Goes On!” season 6 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 4/10/19

“New Girl” season 7

“You vs. Wild” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

caption “Someone Great” is a Netflix rom-com. source Netflix

Available 4/11/19

“Black Summer” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 4/12/19

“A Land Imagined” – NETFLIX FILM

“Band Aid”

“Huge In France” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Mighty Little Bheem” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Perfect Date” – NETFLIX FILM

“The Silence” – NETFLIX FILM

“Special” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?” – NETFLIX FILM

Available 4/15/19

“Luis Miguel – The Series” season 1

“No Good Nick” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The New Romantic”

Available 4/16/19

“Super Monsters Furever Friends” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 4/18/19

“My First First Love” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 4/19/19

“A Fortunate Man” – NETFLIX FILM

“Brené Brown: The Call To Courage” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Cuckoo” season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“I, Daniel Blake”

“Music Teacher” – NETFLIX FILM

“Rilakkuma and Kaoru” – NETFLIX ANIME

“Samantha!” season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Someone Great” – NETFLIX FILM

caption South Korean movie “Burning” is coming to Netflix. source CGV Arthouse

Available 4/20/19

“Grass Is Greener” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 4/22/19

“Pinky Malinky” part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Selection Day” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 4/23/19

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 4/24/19

“Bonding” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 4/25/19

“The Hateful Eight” extended version

“The Ugly Truth”

Available 4/26/19

“The Protector” season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Street Food” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Sapphires”

“Yankee” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 4/27/19

“American Honey”

Available 4/28/19

“Señora Acero” season 5

Available 4/29/19

“Burning”

“The Imitation Game”

Available 4/30/19

“Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Baki” part 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

“Ingress: The Animation” – NETFLIX ANIME

TBD in April:

“Chambers” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Leaving in April:

caption “Luther” is leaving. source BBC

Leaving 4/1/19

“American Pie”

“Billy Madison”

“Blue Mountain State” seasons 1-3

“Casino Royale”

“Diamonds Are Forever”

“Die Another Day”

“Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood”

“Goldfinger”

“Happy Feet”

“Happy Gilmore”

“Heat”

“I Love You, Man”

“L.A. Confidential”

“Live and Let Die”

“Luther” series 1-4

“Octopussy”

“Pokémon: XY” seasons 1-2

“Seven”

“Sex and the City the Movie”

“The Living Daylights”

“The Man With the Golden Gun”

“The Spy Who Loved Me”

“The World Is Not Enough”

“Wallander” series 1-4

“You Only Live Twice”

caption “Silver Linings Playbook” will no longer be available. source The Weinstein Company

Leaving 4/4/19

“Raw”

Leaving 4/7/19

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” seasons 1-5

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions”

Leaving 4/13/19

“Video Game High School” seasons 1-3

Leaving 4/18/19

“Silver Linings Playbook”