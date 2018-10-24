Everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix in November

caption “Doctor Strange” is coming. source Marvel

Netflix has released the list of all the titles that will be arriving and leaving the streaming platform in November.

The upcoming schedule is full of shows to binge and movies to watch.

From originals like the final season of “House of Cards” and a sequel to “A Christmas Prince” to movies like “Doctor Strange” and “Good Will Hunting.”

But getting the axe are movies including “Paddington” and “Jurassic Park.”

Here’s a list of everything coming and going on Netflix in November.

Arriving in November:

caption Claire Underwood is president now on “House of Cards.” source Netflix

Available 11/1/18

“Angela’s Christmas” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Bram Stoker’s Dracula”

“Bring It On: In It to Win It”

“Cape Fear”

“Children of Men”

“Close Encounters of the Third Kind”

“Cloverfield”

“Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo”

“Doctor Strange”

“Fair Game – Director’s Cut”

“Follow This: Part 3” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“From Dusk Till Dawn”

“Good Will Hunting”

“Jet Li’s Fearless”

“Julie & Julia”

“Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1”

“National Lampoon’s Animal House”

“Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow”

“Planet Hulk”

“Scary Movie 2”

“Scary Movie 3”

“Sex and the City: The Movie”

“Sixteen Candles”

“Stink!”

“The English Patient”

“The Judgement” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin”

“The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep”

“Transcendence”

“Vaya”

Available 11/2/18

“Brainchild” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“House of Cards” Season 6 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

caption Chris Pine is in “Outlaw King.” source Netflix

“ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Holiday Calendar” – NETFLIX FILM

“The Other Side of the Wind” – NETFLIX FILM

“They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Trolls: The Beat Goes On!” Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 11/3/18

“Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil”

Available 11/4/18

“Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”

“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” (Streaming Every Sunday, begins October 28) -NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 11/5/18

“Homecoming” Season 1

“John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 11/7/18

“Into the Forest”

Available 11/8/18

“The Sea of Trees”

Available 11/9/18

“Beat Bugs” Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“La Reina del Flow” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Medal of Honor” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Outlaw King” – NETFLIX FILM

“Spirit Riding Free” Season 7 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Super Drags” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Great British Baking Show” Collection 6 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Treehouse Detectives” Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Westside” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 11/12/18

“Green Room”

Available 11/13/18

“Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Oh My Ghost” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Warrior” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 11/15/18

“May The Devil Take You” – NETFLIX FILM

caption Dieho Luna stars on this season of “Narcos.” source Netflix

“The Crew” – NETFLIX FILM

Available 11/16/18

“Cam” – NETFLIX FILM

“Narcos: Mexico” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Ponysitters Club” Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Prince of Peoria” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” – NETFLIX FILM

“The Break-Up”

“The Kominsky Method” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Princess Switch” – NETFLIX FILM

Available 11/18/18

“The Pixar Story”

Available 11/19/18

“The Last Kingdom” Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 11/20/18

“Kulipari: Dream Walker” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Motown Magic” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Sabrina” – NETFLIX FILM

“The Final Table” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 11/21/18

“The Tribe” – NETFLIX FILM

Available 11/22/18

“Jiro Dreams of Sushi”

“Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

caption “A Christmas Prince” gets a sequel. source Netflix

“The Christmas Chronicles” – NETFLIX FILM

Available 11/23/18

“Frontier” Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Fugitiva” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Sick Note” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Sick Note” Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“To Build or Not to Build” Season 2

Available 11/25/18

“My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever”

Available 11/27/18

“Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 11/29/18

“Pocoyo” Season 4

Available 11/30/18

“1983” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding” – NETFLIX FILM

“Baby” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Death by Magic” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“F is for Family” Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Happy as Lazzaro” – NETFLIX FILM

“Rajma Chawal” – NETFLIX FILM

“Spy Kids: Mission Critical” Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The World Is Yours” – NETFLIX FILM

“Tiempo compartido” – NETFLIX FILM

Leaving in November:

caption Say bye to Paddington. source StudioCanal

Leaving 11/1/18

“Amelie”

“Crossfire”

“Cruel Intentions”

“Cruel Intentions 2”

“Cruel Intentions 3”

“Hellboy II: The Golden Army”

“Jurassic Park”

“Jurassic Park III”

“Oculus”

“Phenomenon”

“Run to me”

“Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball”

“Steel Magnolias”

“The Invasion”

“The Land Before Time”

“The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure”

“The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving”

“The Lazarus Effect”

“The Lost World: Jurassic Park”

“The Reader”

“Up in the Air”

Leaving 11/12/18

“Anna Karenina”

Leaving 11/16/18

“Paddington”

Leaving 11/17/18

“Undercover Boss” Seasons 1-5