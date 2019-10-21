Olivia Colman transforms into Queen Elizabeth II in the first trailer for season 3 of ‘The Crown’

- Netflix’s season three of the “The Crown” is coming November 17.
- The cast is different than the first two seasons. Olivia Colman now plays the role of Queen Elizabeth II and Helena Bonham Carter plays her sister, Princess Margaret.
- The two iconic actresses are featured heavily in the first trailer for season three, which shows England in turmoil.
- “This country was still great when I came to the throne,” Colman’s Queen Elizabeth says. “All that’s happened on my watch is the place has fallen apart.”
- Watch the first trailer for season three of “The Crown” below.
