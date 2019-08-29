Netflix’s ‘The Dark Crystal’ series is ambitious fantasy storytelling at its best, though the puppetry may not work for everyone

caption Brea is voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy on “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.” source Kevin Baker/Netflix

Warning: Minor spoilers ahead for “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

Netflix‘s new series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” available to stream Friday, stands out as a unique TV show in a medium we don’t see much anymore.

The tightly wound plot brings together a triad of characters in a smart way, and the mythological storytelling is superb.

But at times, the puppetry robs scenes of emotional gravitas. It also features bursts of surprisingly dark violence.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix’s newest, big-budget series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” is a prequel to Jim Henson’s 1982 movie. After viewing the entire new season, it’s clear fantasy-lovers and people appreciative of the ambitious medium and set design will be enamored by all 10 episodes – even if there are limitations in the performance you can coax from puppetry.

Why you should care: ‘Age of Resistance’ stands out as an ambitious medium of TV we simply don’t see very much anymore

caption The evil Skeksis are viewed by Gelfling as benevolent lords until they begin to kill the creatures of Thra. source Kevin Baker/Netflix

Bringing back Jim Henson’s passion for puppetry (this time with his daughter, Lisa Henson, executive producing), “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” is a feat of production design. According to a behind-the-scenes feature, an animated version of this prequel series was originally conceived.

But then Netflix’s programming president Cindy Holland re-watched the original 1982 movie and realized the physical puppetry and set designs were what made “The Dark Crystal” a cult classic. When Netflix asked the Henson company to budget out a live-action series, they were flabbergasted and thrilled.

The care and creativity poured into “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” is clear from the premiere episode’s opening minutes, when real stage sets and crafted creatures are blended with CGI effects to instantly transport viewers to the world of Thra.

Throughout its 10-episode run, we continuously found ourselves sitting in amazement that Netflix had made this show, and particularly in this way. The mere existence of “Age of Resistance” is an achievement.

What’s hot: The tightly wound plot brings together a triad of characters in a really smart way, and the mythological storytelling is superb

caption Hup, Deet, and Rian together on “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.” source Kevin Baker/Netflix

“Age of Resistance” features three protagonists: Deet, Rian, and Brea. They are all Gelflings (elf-like beings native to Thra) belonging to different clans. The way “Age of Resistance” uses each of its protagonists to mine a different fantasy hero trope is fantastic.

Deet is the kind, nature-loving Gelfling who comes from a remote and forgotten clan, which means her experiences on Thra help mirror the audience’s learning curve as she is thrust into a dangerous adventure.

Deet’s indefatigable optimism and kind-heartedness sings through the screen thanks to Nathalie Emmanuel (who played Missandei on HBO’s “Game of Thrones”) and her standout vocal performance.

Read more: What 41 actors who were killed on ‘Game of Thrones’ are doing now

caption Deet is voiced by Nathalie Emmanuel (who played Missandei on “Game of Thrones”). source Kevin Baker/Netflix

Rian is the soldier, resentful of his father (who is also his captain, so classic daddy-issues abound) and eager to prove his worth. His access to the castle where the Skeksis – the lords of the Dark Crystal – reside means he is one of the few Gelflings able to learn the truth about the Skeksis’ evil nature.

Brea is a princess, the youngest daughter of the leader of the Gelflings, called the “All-Maudra” in this matriarchal society. She’s bookish and rebellious and curious while the other Gelflings are complacent, and she leverages her privileged position to get what she wants.

By using three different fantasy trope protagonists, the writers of “Age of Resistance” were able to weave together a compelling narrative that feels both familiar and fresh. Their motivations and arcs are thrilling to watch unfold and intersect.

caption Deet and Hup exploring in a forest village. source Kevin Baker/Netflix

Many of the other characters, like Mother Aughra and the little Podling Hup, also have standout moments throughout the show. And of course, we love seeing the little fuzzy Fizzgigs rolling about.

The set and creature designs are incredibly detailed and gorgeous to watch as the camera sweeps and pans over libraries and throne rooms and mystical forest landscapes. Some of the real-life locations used for wide shots are breathtaking and reminiscent of the magic found by Peter Jackson in New Zealand for his “Lord of the Rings” films.

The love and care for this story is felt with every minute of “Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

What’s not: The limitations of puppetry are felt in key emotional moments, and the bursts of dark violence are disturbing

caption Some of the Gelfling puppets also look very similar, which might confuse viewers. source Kevin Baker/Netflix

The Gelfling puppet design was closely matched to the original movie’s elves, though with some detail upgrades and fantastic costumes. But there’s something about the smooth-faced puppets that make it harder to convey anguish and sadness.

For several key scenes in which the Gelfling characters are crying, there was a slight hollowness in the moment which prevented us from following those characters into the pain. There are also a couple of Gelfling kisses shared, which seemed… off.

Perhaps this is a byproduct of puppetry being rarely used for serious storytelling, which means audiences will have to get used to seeing the medium (especially if they aren’t hardcore fans of the original movie or other Henson works like “The Muppets”). For the most part, the puppetry is immersive and impressive, but again it was those key emotional turning points when things fall flat.

caption The Skeksis Emperor is voiced by Jason Isaacs (“Harry Potter,” “The OA”). source Kevin Baker/Netflix

Then there’s the violence.

While the puppetry may lessen the impact of emotional anguish, it does nothing to dull the senses when it comes to seeing an eye being gouged out or the visual of slaves with their mouths sewn shut.

The bird-like Skeksis are just as formidable and nightmare-inducing as they were in the original movie, only now we have high-definition close-ups of puss oozing from their beaks or the visceral squish of their rotting flesh.

This can make for an occasional squeamish viewing experience that might not sit well with the audience, though perhaps a little warning is all you need.

The bottom line: ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ is absolutely worth the watch for fantasy fans

If you’re a Jim Henson devotee and love the general fantasy genre, then “Age of Resistance” offers up more than enough compelling storytelling to keep you watching. The 10-episode season is well-paced, and tells a rich prequel leading to the events of the original movie. The finale makes it clear that a second season would be needed to truly complete the pre-movie saga, but that’s a concern for another time.

The voice cast and puppeteers are phenomenal, the story is beautifully told, and the ambition of the creators should ultimately pay off with a new generation of people captivated by the world the “The Dark Crystal.”

Grade: B

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” is available to stream Friday on Netflix.