The creator of the ‘Daybreak’ comic adapted by Netflix has ideas for a follow-up, but doesn’t want to think about Hollywood while making it

caption “Daybreak” source Netflix

The Netflix original series, “Daybreak,” debuted on Thursday.

The creator of the graphic novel the series is based on, Brian Ralph, told Business Insider he has ideas for a follow-up.

But he doesn’t want to think about how it would relate to the TV show when making it.

“I just want to make the comic for the sake of making it, like that initial pure interest in making the first book,” he said.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Netflix original series, “Daybreak,” debuted on Thursday, and while there’s no official word on a second season yet, the creator of the show’s source material could be cooking up some potential inspiration.

“Daybreak,” which follows a group of teenagers in a post-apocalyptic wasteland where adults have either died or turned into zombies, is based on a 2011 graphic novel of the same name by Brian Ralph. Ralph, a sequential arts professor at Savannah College of Art and Design, told Business Insider he has ideas for a follow-up to the book.

But he doesn’t want to think about how it could relate to the Netflix series.

“I’ve been working on another book in that world, but I don’t want to be concerned with how people think it might relate [to the show],” he said. “I just want to make the comic for the sake of making it, like that initial pure interest in making the first book.”

Ralph started drawing the comic book “for fun” and posting pages to his personal blog before it gained a fanbase and was published as a graphic novel in 2011. He said he was inspired by his students’ conversations about video games.

“I don’t play any video games, but my students always talk about video games,” he said. “I was jealous of the adventures they were describing and I wondered if I could make a comic that’s as engaging and is a journey that you go on with a character.”

“Rampage” director Brad Peyton pitched an adaptation of the graphic novel to Ralph in 2012 as “Ferris Bueller in the apocalypse.” Years went by before Netflix picked it up for a 10-episode season.

If Ralph were to create a sequel book, he’d want to do it on his own terms – and not think about Hollywood while making it.

“It just came from an interest in making it,” he said. “And maybe that’s why Brad wanted to make it, because it was heartfelt. That’s what I like to think.”