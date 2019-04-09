Netflix is delaying its Felicity Huffman movie, ‘Otherhood,’ after she pleaded guilty in the college-bribery scandal

Netflix has delayed its Felicity Huffman-starring movie, “Otherhood,” which was scheduled for April 26.

Huffman pleaded guilty on Monday in the college-admissions bribery scandal.

Netflix is delaying its Felicity Huffman-starring movie, “Otherhood,” after the actress pleaded guilty this week in the college-admissions bribery scandal, The Associated Press confirmed with Netflix.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

The movie was scheduled for an April 26 release, but is not searchable on Netflix’s website or the Netflix Media Center. The movie is based on the book “Whatever Makes You Happy” by William Sutcliffe, about three suburban moms trying to turn their sons’ lives around.

The Justice Department said on Monday that Huffman, along with 13 others, pleaded guilty in the scandal. Huffman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest-services mail fraud. Huffman allegedly paid $15,000 for someone to take her eldest daughter’s college entrance exam.

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues, and the educational community,” Huffman said in a statement. “I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”