Netflix dominated the Golden Globe movie nominations as it begins to campaign for Oscar glory

caption “Dolemite Is My Name” source “Dolemite Is My Name.”

Four Netflix movies landed Golden Globe best picture nominations on Monday, including “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “The Two Popes,” and “Dolemite Is My Name.”

The Golden Globes aren’t always predictive of the Oscars, but this is a good sign for Netflix’s chances this awards season.

Netflix nabbed an overall 34 Golden Globe nominations between the movie and TV categories, beating its competition.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix dominated the Golden Globes nominations, which were announced on Monday, and had a breakout year for film with its first best picture nods for four of its movies.

The streaming giant’s major awards contender last year, “Roma,” was not eligible for the Globes’ best drama category because it was a foreign-language film (the movie went on to earn three Oscars, including best director for Alfonso Cuarón). This awards season, though, Netflix has pushed four movies that received 17 nominations combined.

“Marriage Story” led with six nominations, including picture (drama), actor (Adam Driver), actress (Scarlett Johansson), supporting actress (Laura Dern), screenplay, and original score.

“The Irishman” was nominated five times for picture (drama), director (Martin Scorsese), supporting actor (Al Pacino and Joe Pesci), and screenplay.

“The Two Popes” landed four nominations, including picture (drama), actor (Jonathan Pryce), supporting actor (Anthony Hopkins), and screenplay.

“Dolemite Is My Name” earned two nominations for picture (comedy) and actor (Eddie Murphy).

The Golden Globes are determined by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of international journalists who are not members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which votes on the Oscars. So the Globes aren’t always predictive of how the Oscars will turn out.

But this is a good sign for Netflix’s chances in this year’s awards race. The company is determined to make a name for itself with award-winning movies and spent up to $20 million on “Roma’s” Oscars campaign, The New York Times reported.

Overall, Netflix earned 34 Golden Globe nominations, as it also landed 17 in the TV categories, the most of any network.

The 77th Golden Globes will air live on January 5 on NBC with host Ricky Gervais.