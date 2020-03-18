Netflix and Prime Video app downloads have surged in countries severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Streaming-app downloads are surging in Italy and Spain, which have been dramatically affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to mobile-insights company Sensor Tower.

The Netflix mobile app saw a 60% increase in installations in Italy last week compared to the previous week, for instance, and Prime Video installations saw a 101% increase in Italy in the same time period.

Netflix installations in Italy were up 77% last week and up 33% in Spain compared to the weekly average for all of February.

As people across the world stay home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, streaming-video app downloads are surging in regions that have been dramatically affected by the pandemic.

According to new data from mobile-insights company Sensor Tower, the Netflix mobile app saw a 60% increase in installations in Italy and a 30% increase in Spain last week compared to the previous week. Amazon Prime Video installations grew 101% in Italy in the same time period.

Netflix installations in Italy were up 77% last week compared to the weekly average for all of February, and up 33% in Spain, according to Sensor Tower.

Both Italy and Spain are on lockdown in an effort to contain the coronavirus. More than 3,000 people have died in Italy and more than 600 have died in Spain as of Wednesday. On Wednesday, Italy reported 475 deaths, the highest single-day death toll of any nation since the outbreak began. More than 8,000 people have died worldwide.

Sensor Tower said that it hadn’t seen any meaningful surge in streaming-app downloads in the US yet, but that could change in the coming weeks. The nation’s major theater chains, from AMC Theatres to Regal, shut down on Monday in accordance with national guidelines that recommend gatherings of no more than 10 people.

Studios are even releasing movies on digital much earlier than expected, including Warner Bros.’ “Birds of Prey” and Universal’s “Invisible Man.” Disney made “Frozen II” available to stream on Disney Plus this week, three months earlier than anticipated.

Beyond the theatrical industry, media companies are feeling the full impact of the coronavirus. While Netflix’s app downloads are surging in Italy and Spain, the streamer has temporarily shut down all live-action productions. That goes for the major movie studios, as well.

Disney is the most at-risk major media company during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from Wall Street firm UBS, because its revenue comes from not only theatrical releases, but also parks and advertising. UBS estimated last week that Disney could lose nearly $2 billion in revenue if its parks close for 30 days. Discovery and Fox were the second and third most-exposed companies, respectively, because most of their revenue comes from advertising.