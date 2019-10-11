28 details you may have missed in Netflix’s ‘Breaking Bad’ movie

caption Jesse revisits bits of his past before moving forward in “El Camino.” That means a lot of “Breaking Bad” references, including his car seen here, pop up in the movie. source Netflix

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.”

The Netflix film, released six years after the Emmy-winning AMC show ended, is filled with plenty of Easter eggs and references to the original show.

From Jesse’s old Toyota Tercel to the Twisters restaurant where parts of “Breaking Bad” were filmed, Insider rounded up some of the smaller moments you may have missed while watching “El Camino.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jesse’s car, the red Toyota Tercel, makes a brief appearance in the movie.

caption A flashback between Jesse and Mike is shown in “El Camino.” source AMC

Pay attention at the very start of the film when Jesse is speaking with Mike and you can make out Jesse’s car, the red 1986 Toyota Tercel. Next to it is Mike’s old car.

The two speak in a flashback at the movie’s beginning where Mike tells him he would head to Alaska if he were Jesse.

In case you don’t recall, the El Camino Jesse drives at the movie’s start used to belong to Todd.

caption Todd was one of the men who held Jesse hostage for months. source Netflix, AMC/Ursula Coyote

Back on “Breaking Bad,” Jesse wanted to own an El Camino of his own. When he goes to buy a car back on season two, he winds up going with the Toyota instead.

Now that he’s driving the car of his dreams, he can’t even hold onto it. Not only does he have terrible memories of it, but the cops are after it.

Skinny Pete tells Badger he thinks he got Cheeto dust stuck in an Xbox controller, which may be a nod to the way Walt saw Jesse and his friends.

caption Badger and Skinny Pete are playing video games at the movie’s start before Jesse arrives. source Netflix

On season two, episode nine of “Breaking Bad,” Walt calls Jesse up asking for him to acquire a list of objects. When Jesse tries to tell Walt he’s busy, Walt tells him that smoking marijuana and eating Cheetos “don’t constitute plans” in his book.

It’s kind of funny years later to see that’s exactly what Pete and Badger are doing. When Jesse arrives to Skinny Pete’s house, Badger asks him if he wants to smoke to take the edge off. Hank was also a fan of Cheetos on the show.

Jesse devours a Cup of Noodles at Skinny Pete’s house.

caption It’s not the first time we’ve seen ramen in the “Breaking Bad” universe. source AMC, Netflix

It was one of Jesse’s first meals he ate after escaping the compound where the white supremacists forced him to cook crystal meth for months.

The food choice could be a reference to season one, episode five (“Gray Matter”) when Walt and Skyler went to a birthday party for Elliott Schwartz. At the celebration, the wealthy guests bought expensive gifts for Elliott, but Walt opted for the cheaper, sentimental route and gave him a single packet of ramen. It was a nod to the food they survived on while they were struggling grad students, long before Gray Matter Technologies was established.

Saul Goodman’s office is no longer part of the small plaza with local businesses.

caption It’s been replaced by the Duke City Sports Bar. Duke City’s a nickname for Albuquerque, where “Breaking Bad” takes place. source AMC, Netflix

During a quick moment, the shopping mall area is quickly seen on screen and Goodman’s legal office is nowhere to be found.

The crooked lawyer, played by Bob Odenkirk, never makes an appearance in “El Camino,” but it alludes to what happened to him after the series finale. Of course, fans watching “Breaking Bad” spinoff, “Better Call Saul,” know that Goodman is now working at a Cinnabon in a mall.

Los Pollos Hermanos’ Albuquerque location has been replaced by a restaurant named Twisters, which fans will recognize by name.

caption Twisters is an actual restaurant! source AMC/Netflix

The fast-food chain collapsed after Gus Fring’s death at the end of season four.

Twisters isn’t any old restaurant. It’s a real burgers and burritos restaurant that you can really visit that was used to film scenes on “Breaking Bad.”

A DEA agent refers to a machine gun that was used to kill a bunch of men.

caption The agent seems a bit baffled by how it was assembled. Of course, viewers know how it all went down if they watched the “Breaking Bad” finale. source Netflix, Ursula Coyote/AMC

He’s referring to the one that was custom built by Walter White to take out the white supremacists holding Jesse captive on the season five finale.

When Jesse wakes up in Skinny Pete’s house he originally freaks out when he looks up because he sees a cage door above him.

caption Jesse is haunted by visions of being trapped in his cell. source Netflix, AMC

It becomes clearer as the movie plays, but Jesse thought he was back in his cell where he was locked up for months instead of in a bedroom.

Old Joe shows up early in the film. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, he appeared on the show on seasons three and five.

caption Old Joe first appeared on season three, episode six of “Breaking Bad,” “Sunset” when he helped Jesse and Walt destroy their RV. Larry Hankin returns for “El Camino.” source AMC

Joe owned and operated the junkyard Walt and Jesse turned to in order to have the RV disposed of and to borrow a very large magnet to dispose of evidence.

Old Joe brings up one of the show’s most iconic moments when he yells out, “Magnets!”

caption “Magnets!” was a fan-favorite line on the show. The scene from the season five premiere shows Joe working with Walt, Mike, and Jesse. source Ursula Coyote/AMC, Kirsten Acuna/Insider composite

Old Joe references the time Jesse suggested that they use the power of magnets to destroy Gus’ laptop. The computer was locked in an evidence room and contained incriminating surveillance footage from the superlab. It was Jesse’s idea to use magnets during season five, episode one (“Live Free or Die”) to scrub the laptop.

In “El Camino,” Old Joe tells Jesse that he had “zero confidence” in the plan at the time. Joe even yelled, “Magnets,” which was reminiscent of Jesse saying, “Yeah b—-, magnets!” on the show after a test run of the plan proved to be a success.

Read more: The 15 best “Breaking Bad” quotes

Skinny Pete gives Jesse his beanie to further help him fly under the radar.

caption Jesse used to wear beanies on earlier seasons as seen on the pilot episode above. source Netflix, AMC

This was a nod to the beanies that Jesse wore at the start of the series, back when his wardrobe was comprised of baggy pants, oversized T-shirts, and hoodies.

When Todd lets Jesse out of the cage in the flashback scene, he warns Jesse not to step out of line or he’ll have to visit “the little boy,” referring to Brock Cantillo.

caption Brock and Andrea’s photo hung in the place where Jesse cooked meth as a reminder for what he was working to protect. Walt poisoned him on season five. source AMC/Breaking Bad screencap/Netflix

Todd previously shot Brock’s mom, Andrea, during season five, episode 15 (“Granite State”) after Jesse tried to escape and stop cooking for the neo-Nazis.

Jesse drives by Holly avenue and Arroz road a few times in “El Camino.”

caption Did you notice the significance of the street signs? source Netflix

The Spanish word “Arroz” translates to “rice” in English. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the street names are a nod to “Breaking Bad” writer and creator Vince Gilligan’s girlfriend, Holly Rice. Holly avenue could also be a reference to Walt’s daughter’s name.

Jesse hears about a woman over the radio who will likely be another one of Walter White’s victims.

caption Walt told Lydia he drugged her tea with ricin on the series finale of “Breaking Bad.” source Ursula Coyote / AMC

The radio is referencing Lydia, who was poisoned by Walt. She’s still alive in “El Camino,” but the radio report says she’s “not expected to survive.”

Read more: 12 ‘Breaking Bad’ stars who returned for Netflix’s sequel movie ‘El Camino’

Jesse notices that Todd has a pet tarantula.

caption Jesse spots a familiar tarantula in Todd’s apartment. source Netflix, AMC

On season five, episode five, Todd kills a boy on a motorbike after he finishes robbing a train with Walt, Jesse, and Mike. The kid found a tarantula in the desert at the episode’s start to take home as a pet. Todd had swiped it off of him.

In “El Camino,” we see Todd with the same tarantula in his apartment.

Todd’s salt and pepper shakers at his apartment are shaped like grenades.

caption It greatly contrasts the apartment’s pastel-colored walls. source Netflix

The shakers stood out in the room. They’re the only hint in the apartment that’s full of almanacs and snow globes that something’s off.

They seemed like they may be representative of how Todd could be a ticking time bomb. On the outside, he looked pretty well put together, but you never knew when he was going to explode and do something irrational like kill a young boy or his cleaning lady.

Jesse looks for Todd’s money under a kitchen sink.

caption This was one of the more humorous callbacks to “Breaking Bad.” source AMC/Netflix

That’s where Jesse hid the meth in his home when Walt went searching for it on season two.

In a flashback scene, Todd strangled his cleaning lady, Sonia, to death with his belt. Todd was later strangled to death by Jesse.

caption Jesse may have wanted Todd to feel some of what Sonia felt. source Netflix, AMC

In the “El Camino” flashback, Jesse was uncomfortable with Todd nonchalantly killing the innocent woman simply after she found his money stashed in an encyclopedia.

A lot of focus was put on the fact that the woman appeared to be choked to death by Todd using his own belt. This could explain why Jesse used his shackles to strangle Todd during the “Breaking Bad” series finale (“Felina”).

Jesse sees his parents on the news and they mentioned he was good at drawing.

caption Jesse goes through a bunch of his old drawings on season one. source Netflix/AMC

When Jesse returns home on season one, he goes through some of his old drawings. It’s one reason he’s probably interested in Jane who also has an appetite for art.

Jesse drops $125,000 on Ed’s counter when he sees him.

caption Jesse previously waited for Ed on season five, episode 11 (bottom image). source Netflix/AMC

Saul Goodman told both Jesse and Walt that if they ever needed to escape and get out of town to call the number on a back of a card and say: “I need a new dust filter for my Hoover MaxExtract PressurePro model 60 – can you help me with that?”

Saul and Walt both used his services effectively. You had to give the man on the other end of the phone, Ed, $125,000 in exchange for a new identity and he moved you discretely to a new location.

It didn’t go as smoothly for Jesse who couldn’t remember the exact words you had to say, but who did have the money on hand. He just wound up being charged twice by Ed. Jesse previously bailed on a trip with him on season five, episode 11 when he realized Walt lied to him.

When Jesse calls his parents, he asks about Jake.

caption Jake is away on a school trip in London. The last time Jesse saw him was on season one, episode four. source AMC

Jake was his younger, seemingly perfect, brother, who could do no wrong in his parents’ eyes. When Jesse visits him on the show’s fourth episode, he was trying to hide the fact that he was smoking pot. Jesse took the blame for him.

Brock and Andrea’s photo can be distinctly seen late in the movie during a flashback.

caption Jesse had used the paperclip originally to try and escape. source Netflix

Jesse had that exact photo with him when he was in the cage, and used the paperclip to unlock his handcuffs and attempt to escape during season five, episode 15.

Jesse lets an insect crawl on his hand, which is a callback to the opening scene of a season two episode.

caption Jesse lets a bug crawl on him on season two and in the “Breaking Bad” movie under very different circumstances. source AMC/Netflix

At the start of “Peekaboo,” Jesse spotted a bug on the ground and let it crawl onto his hand. After he let it go, Skinny Pete walked up to him and stomped on it.

Bugs have been prominent throughout the original series for Jesse and can be seen as possible allusions to certain deaths.

Take a close look at the two sets of images and you’ll notice the contrasting colors, emotions, and even the placement of Jesse show the changes in his character and how he went from a cheery, simple drug dealer to a scarred abuse victim and murderer.

The flashback of Walt and Jesse at Owl Cafe took place after the four-day cooking marathon from season two.

caption In case there’s any confusion, this scene with Walt and Jesse takes place during season two. You can see the bullet holes in the RV as Walt looks at them. source Netflix

In the flashback, Jesse is seen taking a much-needed tub bath, talking to a girl on the phone (presumably Jane), and walking out of a hotel with Walt. Then, they go to the eatery, where Jesse piles food onto a plate. At the table, Walt begins to cough. You can also see their RV outside the eatery, with duct tape covering the bullet holes on the door.

Walt talks to Jesse about his future and encourages him to go to college and pursue a business degree. The pair also discuss finding a buyer for the batches of crystal meth (valued at $1.3 million) that they cooked.

This flashback took place during season two, episode nine (“4 Days Out”), where Walt forced Jesse to go cook with him in the desert rather than spend the weekend with Jane. After a series of things that went wrong (from running out of water to having a dead car battery), Walt and Jesse were able to make their own battery and get the engine running again. At the end of the episode, Walt found out his cancer was in remission.

Walt forgets that Jesse has his GED even though he was there at his graduation ceremony.

caption In a flashback, Walt and Jesse discuss his plans for the future. He says he’s interested in sports medicine. source Netflix

This seemed important because it showed that Walt was really self-absorbed and was not a “details-oriented” man even back on season two.

He was only concerned with himself and the larger picture. When he spoke with Gus throughout the series and said they were the same, Gus told him that wasn’t true because he wasn’t a careful man. Walt’s narcissism, pride, and inability to really listen to others were all part of his downfall.

Bryan Cranston didn’t shave his head to return for the movie.

caption Cranston is wearing a bald cap. source Netflix

If you watch through the credits, it says Cranston was wearing a bald cap made by KNB and Greg Nicotero. That’s the same team who do all of the zombie makeup for AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

When Jesse gets to Alaska, he drives off in a blue Toyota.

caption Jesse may not have wound up with the blue El Camino, but he did wind up with a blue car. source Netflix, AMC

Instead of having a fancy car, Jesse goes back to his roots driving around a modest Toyota like he did earlier on “Breaking Bad.”

The shade of blue of the car is reminiscent of a few things. It’s the same color as the meth he and Walt made, which brought him to that moment. It’s also similar to the color of the original El Camino Jesse considered buying on season two for $9,000 before turning it down.

The end of “El Camino” includes a flashback of Jesse and Jane, which took place after the pair visited the Georgia O’Keefe museum in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

caption The two visit the museum on season three, episode 11. source Netflix

In “El Camino,” a scene is included that shows Jesse and Jane in a car together, similar to a moment seen in a flashback at the start of season three, episode 11. They talk about the philosophy of going where the universe takes you. Jane, who died during season two, tells Jesse that she let the universe guide her all her life, and it didn’t work out too well.

She suggests that Jesse should forge his own path instead, which is exactly what he does at the very end of the movie.