This chart shows Netflix’s dramatic growth in Emmy noms since 2012, from 0 to beating HBO as the top network

Netflix was the most nominated network at this year’s Emmys with 112.

It broke HBO’s 17-year streak, though HBO got 108 nominations.

The chart below shows how many nominations Netflix has earned every year since 2012.

The number has increased substantially every year.

Netflix finally dethroned reigning champ HBO in Emmys nominations this year.

This year’s nominations were announced on Thursday, and the streaming giant beat out the home of “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld,” which had been the most-nominated network for 17 straight years until now. Netflix had a total of 112 nominations, while HBO had 108. Last year, Netflix was close to breaking the streak, as it gained 91 nominations compared to HBO’s 111.

It wasn’t always a close race, though. Netflix has grown remarkably throughout the years toward its eventual Emmys domination, as it has aggressively beefed up its amount of original content. It’s even spending nearly $8 billion this year in an effort to have over 1,000 original shows and movies on its service by the end of the year.

In 2012, before Netflix entered the competition with “House of Cards” and “Orange is the New Black,” the network had 0 nominations. But, as the chart below shows, its number of nods has grown every year since.

In total, Netflix has been nominated 336 times at the Emmys and won 41 times. Its first Emmys were for “House of Cards” in 2013, and among them was a win for David Fincher for directing the first episode.

Netflix’s growth, and now dominance, can’t be ignored.

Check out the chart below to see how this year’s number of nominations compares to past years:

