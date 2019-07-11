The first trailer for Netflix’s documentary about the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal just dropped — watch it here

caption Whistleblower Christopher Wylie became a lightning rod for the Cambridge Analytica story. source Business Insider

Netflix dropped the trailer for its Cambridge Analytica documentary on Thursday.

The documentary, titled “The Great Hack,” features journalist Carole Cadwalladr who broke the story, as well as Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Brittany Kaiser.

“The Great Hack” comes out on July 24.

Netflix just dropped the trailer for an original documentary about Cambridge Analytica.

“The Great Hack” will look into how Cambridge Analytica scraped the data of 87 million Facebook users to target advertising for Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

From the trailer, the documentary seems to follow Carole Cadwalladr, the Guardian journalist who broke the story on pink-haired Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie, and Brittany Kaiser, also a whistleblower.

Watch the trailer here:

Cadwalladr tweeted she has “mixed feelings” about the film.

“Suspect things are going to kick off. Even more. Get your lawyer ready, @arron_banks.” Arron Banks was a prominent Brexit donor who was behind the unofficial Leave.EU campaign, and Brittany Kaiser said in April 2018 Cambridge Analytica pitched “a very detailed strategy” to Leave.EU.

The documentary is released on July 24 on Netflix and in some theatres.