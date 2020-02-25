Netflix is going to rank its most popular shows each day

Netflix is going to start publishing daily lists of its 10 most popular shows and movies in almost 100 countries, including the US.

The streaming giant has trialed the daily list feature in the UK and Mexico – a feature that viewers in both countries found “useful,” according to its head of product innovation, Cameron Johnson.

The company said the feature aims to make it easier for viewers to pick what to watch.

It’s also possible Netflix wants to appease a TV industry seeking greater clarity about Netflix’s viewership.

Netflix is going to start publishing a daily list of its 10 most popular shows and movies – a feature that will be available in almost 100 countries including the US.

As well as the overall top 10, Netflix will also be publishing daily lists of the 10 most popular shows and of the 10 most popular movies.

These lists will rank popularity on a country-by-country basis. So, for example, a US Netflix viewer will see lists of the most popular shows and movies in the US, while a UK viewer will see the most popular shows and movies in the UK.

Shows and films that make these lists will sport a red “Top 10” badge wherever they appear on Netflix.

The streaming giant has already trialed the daily list feature in the UK and Mexico – a feature that viewers in both countries found “useful,” according to a Monday blog post penned by its head of product innovation, Cameron Johnson.

Jonathan Bennett, Netflix’s communications director for the UK and Ireland, told Business Insider the feature would be rolled out to “almost 100 countries around the world” including the US.

Netflix says the idea is to make it easier for subscribers to pick what to watch, where the sheer range of options available to users can often be intimidating.

Though Johnson’s blog post didn’t mention anything about this, it’s also possible Netflix wants to appease a TV industry seeking greater clarity about Netflix’s viewership.

Netflix has historically been guarded about its audience data, which can often lead to confusion about why particular shows are canceled.