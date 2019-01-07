Netflix won 5 Golden Globes for TV shows and movies including some surprise victories

caption “Bodyguard” source Netflix

Netflix’s “Roma,” “Bodyguard,” and “The Kominsky Method” took home prizes at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

“Bodyguard” shows that Netflix’s strategy of acquiring streaming rights to British shows is paying off.

“Roma” further positioned itself as an awards contender with two wins.

Netflix flexed its awards muscles on Sunday in the face of heavy competition to win five Golden Globes across TV and film categories.

The streaming company, which has long positioned itself as an industry disrupter, entered the night behind its rivals HBO and Amazon in TV nominations. But thanks to surprise wins for its new comedy “The Kominsky Method” and its hit British series, “Bodyguard,” Netflix left the Globes ahead.

Netflix has built an impressive catalog of British shows that it has acquired exclusive rights to to stream outside of the UK. The strategy has benefited both Netflix and British TV networks, as the shows are introduced to a wider audience and can reel in subscribers. “The End of the F—ing World” and “The Last Kingdom” are two other British shows that have become hits thanks to Netflix.

It wasn’t just a good night on the TV side, though. Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” won two film awards, further cementing it as a formidable awards player ahead of the Oscars.

In an effort to heighten its awards chances, “Roma” was one of several movies that Netflix released exclusively in theaters before making them available to stream. It was an unusual move for the streaming giant, which usually releases content day-and-date (in theaters and on streaming on the same day).

caption “Roma” source Netflix

But Netflix had very specific demands for “Roma,” and numerous arthouse theaters, including Alamo Drafthouse, passed on showing it because Netflix wanted the movie to play a full four-week run in 70 mm, Business Insider reported in November.

Now that “Roma” has overcome those hurdles to win two Golden Globes, the real test will be the Oscars next month. Netflix’s reputation for disrupting the industry still doesn’t sit well with some in Hollywood, and it has never been a fierce Oscar contender until now.

It will need to win over 8,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences who vote on the Oscars, as opposed to the 90 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association who vote on the Globes.

Below are all of Netflix’s Golden Globe wins this year: