Millennials’ favorite brands include tech companies like Netflix, Google, and Amazon — see the top 20

Millennials love tech.

Netflix, Google, Amazon, and YouTube dominated Morning Consult‘s recent rankings of the most loved brands in America.

Retailers like Target, Dollar Tree, and Home Depot also made the list.

According to Morning Consult’s Most Loved Brands study, tech companies dominate millennials’ favorite brands, with Netflix, Google, Amazon, and YouTube taking up the first four spots.

Morning Consult interviewed over 400,000 people for the survey, which had participants score companies based on factors like brand favorability, trust, and community impact. Respondents were also asked how likely they’d be to promote a brand.

Companies received between 1,000 and 56,000 ratings from American adults over the age of 18 from January through February 2019.

Here are the top 20 companies in Morning Consult’s ranking of American millennials’ most loved brands:

20. Colgate

19. Pixar

18. The Home Depot

17. Disney

16. PlayStation

15. FedEx

14. Doritos

13. Gatorade

12. Dove

11. USPS

10. UPS

9. Android

8. Samsung

7. Dollar Tree

6. Nintendo

5. Target

4. YouTube

3. Amazon

2. Google

1. Netflix