Netflix’s ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ cast list includes multiple returning actors from ‘Hill House’

caption “The Haunting of Hill House” source Netflix

“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” Netflix’s follow-up to its hit horror anthology series, “The Haunting of Hill House,” has recruited several actors from “Hill House.”

Director Mike Flanagan is also returning as part of a multiyear TV deal with Netflix.

Netflix’s “The Haunting of Bly Manor” is filling out its cast with “The Haunting of Hill House” alumni.

“Bly Manor,” a sequel season to Netflix’s 2018 hit horror anthology “The Haunting of Hill House,” has recruited familiar faces as it prepares for release next year. Director Mike Flanagan is also returning for the follow-up as part of his multiyear TV deal with Netflix, along with producing partner Trevor Macy.

The returning actors will play new characters, similar to FX’s “American Horror Story.”

“Hill House” was a loose adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s 1959 book of the same name. “Bly Manor” is inspired by Henry James’ 1898 novella, “The Turn of the Screw,” as well as other works from James.

“We’re looking at all the ghost stories of Henry James as the jumping-off point for the season, so it very much is a whole new deal,” Flanagan told Birth.Movies.Death. earlier this month. “It’s a cool way to expand on some of the things I loved about season one, but within the framework of a new story, without having to be restrained by the decisions we made last time.”

Flanagan added that he thinks “Bly Manor” is “much scarier than season one.”

Below are the four “The Haunting of Hill House’ actors that have joined “The Haunting of Bly Manor”:

Oliver Jackson-Cohen

Jackson-Cohen played Luke Crain in “The Haunting of Hill House.” For “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” Netflix described his character only as a “charming fellow.” Jackson-Cohen said in a Twitter video that he is a “charming young man who lives at Bly.”

Victoria Pedretti

Pedretti played Luke’s twin sister Nell in “Hill House.” For “Bly Manor,” she’ll play a character named Dani, who she described in a Twitter video as a “governess who takes care of two very unusual children.”

Henry Thomas

Flanagan announced on Twitter on Wednesday that Henry Thomas will join “Bly Manor.” Thomas played the young Hugh Crain in “Hill House,” the father of the Crain children. It has not been announced who he is playing in “Bly Manor.”

Kate Siegel

Flanagan announced on Thursday that Siegel (who he’s married to) will also join the cast of “Bly Manor” in an undisclosed role. She played Theodora Crain in “The Haunting of Hill House.”