Netflix’s hit horror series ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD in October with extended director’s cut episodes

Netflix’s hit horror series, “The Haunting of Hill House,” comes to Blu-ray and DVD October 15.

It will include three extended episodes with commentary by director Mike Flanagan.

Netflix’s horror series, “The Haunting of Hill House,” was a huge hit last year. But super fans will soon be able to own the series and enjoy some bonus content.

Paramount, which produced the show, announced on Monday that “The Haunting of Hill House” will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on October 15. The release includes all 10 original episodes of the series, along with three extended director’s cut episodes and commentary by series director Mike Flanagan.

The extended episodes are episode one, “Steven Sees a Ghost”; episode five, “The Bent-Neck Lady”; and episode 10, “Silence Lay Steadily.” Episode six, “Two Storms” – which was comprised of several long takes – also includes Flanagan’s commentary.

Flanagan has gone into detail about “Two Storms” before in a Netflix featurette and in a Twitter thread. Among the many interesting tidbits he revealed was that choreography had to be incorporated into the script because it had “18-page scenes without any cuts.” We can probably expect more revelations about the making of the series on the Blu-ray/DVD commentary.

A second season of the anthology series, called “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” is currently in development and is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2020. Flanagan is returning to direct, and “Hill House” cast members like Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Victoria Pedretti are also returning to play new characters.