Netflix’s ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ is filling out its cast with actors from ‘The Haunting of Hill House’

caption Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Luke in “The Haunting of Hill House” source Netflix

“The Haunting of Hill House” alum Oliver Jackson-Cohen has joined the cast of Netflix’s sequel season, “The Haunting of Bly Manor.”

He will play a man named Peter, who Jackson-Cohen described in a Twitter video as a “charming young man who lives at Bly.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” is filling out its cast with familiar faces.

Actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen is joining the sequel season to Netflix’s hit horror anthology “The Haunting of Hill House.” The Wrap first reported the news, which was confirmed by Netflix. It was previously announced that another “Hill House” alum, Victoria Pedretti, will be starring in “Bly Manor.”

READ MORE: Victoria Pedretti To Headline ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ Netflix Series

Jackson-Cohen and Pedretti played siblings Luke and Nell in last year’s “Hill House,” but will play new characters in “Bly Manor,” akin to how actors portray different roles throughout FX’s “American Horror Story.”

Jackson-Cohen is playing Peter in “Bly Manor,” who Netflix described to Business Insider only as a “charming fellow.” Jackson-Cohen said in a Twitter video that he is a “charming young man who lives at Bly.” Pedretti will play Dani, who takes care of two orphans at Bly Manor.

“Hill House” director Mike Flanagan is also returning to direct “The Haunting of Bly Manor” as part of his multiyear TV deal with Netflix, along with producing partner Trevor Macy.

“Bly Manor” is expected to debut in 2020 on Netflix.