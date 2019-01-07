Netflix’s hit British series, ‘Bodyguard,’ won a Golden Globe and has a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

source Netflix

“Bodyguard,” a hit British TV series Netflix is streaming outside of the UK, won the Golden Globe award for best actor in a drama series on Sunday.

The show stars “Game of Thrones” actor Richard Madden and has a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix regularly works with international production companies to nab global distribution rights, and has acquired a number of other British shows, including “The End of the F—ing World.”

Netflix added to its impressive catalog of British TV series in October with “Bodyguard,” a thriller starring “Game of Thrones” alum Richard Madden. It’s paid off for the streaming giant, as the show won the Golden Globe award for best actor in a drama series (Madden) on Sunday. It was also nominated for best drama series.

The series debuted on Netflix on October 24 and has a 92% Rotten Tomatoes critic score. Netflix describes the series this way: “After helping thwart a terrorist attack, a war veteran is assigned to protect a politician who was a main proponent of the very conflict he fought in.”

Indiewire called it “a gripping and thoroughly entertaining adventure that’s emotionally deft.” The Hollywood Reporter said it’s “six-plus hours of pulse-pounding action and brain-bending twists.”

The show originally premiered on the UK’s BBC network in late August and grabbed viewers with its twists and turns. It’s just one of many British series to be streamed outside of the UK by Netflix, which regularly works with international production companies to acquire global distribution rights, according to Deadline, which first reported the “Bodyguard” deal in September.

Other British shows that Netflix has acquired include cult hit “The Frankenstein Chronicles,” which stars another former “Game of Thrones” actor, Sean Bean; “Collateral,” starring Carey Mulligan; “Wanderlust,” starring Toni Collette; and “The End of the F—ing World,” which Netflix renewed for a second season.

It’s a strategy that has worked in both Netflix and UK networks’ favor, as Netflix is able to introduce the shows to a wider audience (and win awards). Some series don’t manage to grab audiences in the UK, but once streamed on Netflix, shows like BBC’s “The Last Kingdom” found success. Its third season debuted in November.