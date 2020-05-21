The 7 most realistic horror movies you can watch on Netflix right now

caption Chris Pine stars in “Carriers.” source Paramount Vantage

Finding the right movie to stream on Netflix can be a challenge.

That’s why Insider has compiled helpful guides for every type of movie (and TV show!) you might want to stream.

Here, we’ve listed the best realistic horror films you can watch on Netflix.

These horror movies are based on plausible scenarios, like pandemics.

Other scenarios include home invasions and Neo-Nazis.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix has numerous titles to choose from, especially when it comes to the horror genre.

Finding the right scary movie to watch can be a challenge, but there are plenty of standout, realistic horror films available to stream. For fans who prefer their scares to be more grounded in reality, “Carriers” and “It Comes at Night” are two horror films that take place during deadly global outbreaks.

And those who want something less specific, but still “realistic” – that is, devoid of supernatural happenings and featuring plausible real-life scenarios – can watch “Hush,” which focuses on a deaf woman hunted by a terrifying killer in a home invasion, or “Green Room,” which follows a young punk band fighting for their life after inadvertently rousing the ire of some bloodthirsty Neo-Nazis.

Here are seven realistic horror movies to watch on Netflix right now.

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

Insider has many movie and TV show lists to keep you occupied. You can read them all here.

“Green Room” follows a young punk band as they try to survive a vicious band of neo-Nazis.

caption Imogen Poots stars in “Green Room.” source A24

Netflix description: “At the end of their low-budget tour, a punk band accepts a gig at an isolated rural club, only to discover that their hosts are neo-Nazis.”

Why you should watch: “Green Room” takes a very real threat – in this case, a group of sadistic neo-Nazis – and makes it even more sinister, thanks in part to a standout performance by Patrick Stewart.

It’s definitely not for the faint of heart, but “Green Room” will keep you on your toes until the very end, and will definitely make you think twice before taking any unplanned trips to the Oregon backwoods.

“Carriers” focuses on the survivors of a deadly pandemic.

caption Chris Pine plays a disease in “Carriers.” source Paramount Vantage

Netflix description: “As a lethal virus spreads globally, four friends seek a reputed plague-free haven. But while avoiding the infected, the travelers turn on one another.”

Why you should watch: Even though this movie was released in 2009, “Carriers” feels especially relevant today.

The face-masks, focus on quarantining, and mass hysteria that follows the movie pandemic feels pretty similar to what we’re experiencing now, and even though the ending leaves a lot to be desired, this is still one of the most realistic movies to watch on Netflix right now.

“Hush” is a terrifying film about a home invasion that feels all too real.

caption John Gallagher Jr. and Kate Siegel star in “Hush.” source Hush

Netflix description: “A deaf writer who retreated into the woods to live a solitary life must fight for her life in silence when a masked killer appears in her window.”

Why you should watch: With a terrifyingly realistic premise, a ruthless murderer, and a satisfying conclusion, “Hush” is a must-watch for any horror fan. The film cleverly combines elements of both slasher flicks and home invasion movies, and allows Maddie, the deaf protagonist, to be more than just a hapless victim.

“Hush” will definitely have you sleeping with the lights on for a while, especially if you live alone.

“The Killing of a Sacred Deer” stars Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman.

caption “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” was first released in 2017. source A24

Netflix description: “A surgeon’s carefully curated life edges towards disaster when a troubled teenage boy with mysterious motives begins to impose himself on his family.”

Why you should watch: “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” lacks few moments of out and out violence (except for the explosive conclusion), instead relying on psychological thrills and mind-bending twists for its scares.

While the film’s twists and turns frequently toy with the viewer’s perceptions, the concept – a bitter young man bent on revenge who starts to torment and toy with an unsuspecting family – is still eerily grounded in reality.

“It Comes at Night” takes place during a deadly pandemic.

caption “It Comes at Night” was released in 2017. source A24

Netflix description: “As danger stalks the world outside his isolated home, an overprotective father faces a tough decision when another family shows up seeking help.”

Why you should watch: Even though “It Comes At Night” doesn’t include that much gore or violence, it’s still a scary movie that examines how trust (or a lack thereof) can prove fatal in the midst of a deadly outbreak.

Focusing on a family and their struggle to survive, the movie proves that sometimes, it’s what’s not shown on the screen that can be the scariest.

“The Perfection” is a psychological thriller starring Allison Williams.

caption Logan Browning (left) and Allison Williams star in “The Perfection.” source Netflix

Netflix description: “In this twisty horror-thriller, a once-promising music prodigy reconnects with her former mentors, only to find them taken with a talented new pupil.”

Why you should watch: If you loved Allison Williams in Jordan Peele’s 2018 horror film “Get Out,” then you should definitely watch “The Perfection,” which also features a brilliant performance from the “Girls” actress.

Taking place in the Chinese countryside, and then in a secluded, prestigious music academy, “The Perfection” relies on hallucinations and psychological breaks for its scares – but also touches on the very real, very terrifying pattern of sexual abuse that can occur behind closed doors.

“47 Meters Down” mostly takes place in a deep part of the ocean.

caption “47 Meters Down” was directed by Johannes Roberts. source Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

Netflix description: “With little oxygen left in their scuba tanks, two sisters are trapped in a shark tank at the bottom of the ocean while great whites circle nearby.”

Why you should watch: Fans of “Jaws” definitely won’t want to miss “47 Meters Down,” which takes ocean survival films to a whole new level. And while this film doesn’t quite match up to Spielberg’s 1975 shark classic, it still provides plenty of terror, as well as a compelling plot.