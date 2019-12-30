Netflix is raising prices in Singapore for the first time since 2016 – here’s how much more you’ll have to pay

Netflix is raising prices for its Singapore plans, with the highest increase of S$3 seen in the highest tier plan. Business Insider

Streaming giant Netflix is raising prices for its Singapore plans for the first time since it launched in January 2016.

The prices, announced on Monday (Dec 30), will take effect from January 9, with the highest increase of S$3 seen in the highest tier plan.

Here’s how much you’ll have to pay on the different plans once the changes kick in:

Basic (watch on one device at a time): S$11.98 (up from S$10.98)

Standard (watch on up to two devices at a time): S$15.98 (up from S$13.98)

Premium (watch on up to four devices at a time): S$19.98 (up from S$16.98)

At the same time, Netflix will also be increasing prices across the border in Malaysia on the same day.

According to The Star, Netflix’s new prices in Malaysia are:

Basic: RM35 (S$11.50) (up from RM33)

Standard: RM45 (up from RM 42)

Premium: RM 55 (up from RM51)

However, its mobile subscription plan, which exists only in select markets like Malaysia and India, will keep its RM17 price.

