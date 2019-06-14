Netflix is releasing its Korean remake of Designated Survivor in July

Ji Jin-hee will play the main role in Designated Survivor. YouTube screengrab

Netflix is making an Asian version of its popular hit series Designated Survivor.

On Friday (June 14), the tech company said a South Korean adaptation of the show will be launched on July 1 in Singapore.

Called Designated Survivor: 60 Days, the weekly series follows the main storyline of the original format, but in South Korean reality.

Like the original version starring Keifer Sutherland, the South Korean adaptation tells the story of a politician, who ascends from the position of Minister of Environment to President, after an explosion at the National Assembly kills everyone in the Cabinet who is ahead of him in terms of the presidential succession.

Actor Ji Jin-hee, who is best known for his roles in period dramas Dong Yi and Daejanggeum or Jewel in the Palace, will play the main role.

The show will also star Lee Joon-hyuk as an independent lawmaker, and Heo Joon-ho as the Chief Presidential Secretary.

Other South Korean productions coming to Netflix

Aside from Designated Survivor: 60 Days, Netflix is also behind a string of other new South Korean productions, including two starring Lee Jung-jae: the now-showing Svaha and Chief of Staff, which also features model-actress Shin Min-ah and launches on June 15.

On July 26, Netflix will release the second season of My First First Love, and in August, it will debut Love Alarm, which is a story of friends who find themselves caught in between what they truly desire and what a mobile app says they would want. The app is designed to send an “alarm” when someone who has romantic feelings for you comes within a 10-meter radius.

Lee Seung-gi and Suzy to star in new Netflix drama

Bae Suzy and Lee Seung-gi will star in a new espionage drama on Netflix. YouTube screengrab

South Korean heartthrob Lee Seung-gi is also set to return to Netflix screens in September with a new espionage drama called Vagabond. He will star alongside K-pop star Bae Suzy.

According to Netflix, Vagabond is a story about a stuntman who gets involved in a tragic airplane crash and ends up discovering a national corruption scandal in the process.

The show will see the cast travelling to filming locations outside Korea, such as Lisbon, Portugal and Morocco.