Netflix just announced a July premiere date for Stranger Things 3

Netflix’s hit series is back for a third season in 2019. Video screengrab

If your wish for the new year was to have a new season of Stranger Things, congratulations.

The “upside down” is coming back to scare us this July 4, Netflix said on New Year’s Eve.

A creepy video showing a New Year’s countdown in Hawkins, Indiana in 1985 was released by the company on Dec 31, 2018.

In the video, Netflix hints that season three is set in the summer of 1985.

“One summer can change everything,” the minute-long teaser video said.

July 4 is also the Independence Day of the United States.

