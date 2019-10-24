Watch Robert Pattinson and Timothée Chalamet try out hilarious new accents in the trailer for Netflix’s ‘The King’

- source
- Netflix‘s new movie “The King” stars Robert Pattinson and Timothée Chalamet, and follows a young prince named Hal (played by Chalamet) as he becomes King Henry V of England, and confronts various adversaries, including his French rival (Pattinson).
- A final trailer for the film released on Thursday shows Hal’s ascent to the throne, and his hesitance to become a ruler.
- After receiving a warning from his sister about possible betrayals from his advisers, Hal turns to his friend, an aging alcoholic knight (played by Joel Edgerton) for advice.
- Things quickly escalate when Hal decides to attack France – and comes face-to-face with the French ruler, played by Pattinson with a hilariously bad French accent.
- “The screams of your men, they lull me to sleep at night,” Pattinson’s king sneers.
- The rest of the trailer shows Hal preparing England for battle, and encountering a French woman, played by Lily-Rose Depp, who asks him if he feels a sense of achievement.
- There’s even an apparent reference to the “Battle of the Bastards” from “Game of Thrones,” as an overhead shot shows Hal nearly suffocating in a mob of fighting soldiers.
- “Already I can feel the weight of this crown I wear,” Hal concludes at the end of the trailer -with Chalamet doing a considerably better job with his English accent than Pattinson did with his French one.
- “The King” premieres on Netflix and in select theaters November 1.
