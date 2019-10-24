Watch Robert Pattinson and Timothée Chalamet try out hilarious new accents in the trailer for Netflix’s ‘The King’

Libby Torres
Robert Pattinson and Timothée Chalamet play adversaries in Netflix's

Robert Pattinson and Timothée Chalamet play adversaries in Netflix’s “The King.”
Netflix

  • Netflix‘s new movie “The King” stars Robert Pattinson and Timothée Chalamet, and follows a young prince named Hal (played by Chalamet) as he becomes King Henry V of England, and confronts various adversaries, including his French rival (Pattinson).
  • A final trailer for the film released on Thursday shows Hal’s ascent to the throne, and his hesitance to become a ruler.
  • After receiving a warning from his sister about possible betrayals from his advisers, Hal turns to his friend, an aging alcoholic knight (played by Joel Edgerton) for advice.
  • Things quickly escalate when Hal decides to attack France – and comes face-to-face with the French ruler, played by Pattinson with a hilariously bad French accent.
  • “The screams of your men, they lull me to sleep at night,” Pattinson’s king sneers.
  • The rest of the trailer shows Hal preparing England for battle, and encountering a French woman, played by Lily-Rose Depp, who asks him if he feels a sense of achievement.
  • There’s even an apparent reference to the “Battle of the Bastards” from “Game of Thrones,” as an overhead shot shows Hal nearly suffocating in a mob of fighting soldiers.
  • “Already I can feel the weight of this crown I wear,” Hal concludes at the end of the trailer -with Chalamet doing a considerably better job with his English accent than Pattinson did with his French one.
  • “The King” premieres on Netflix and in select theaters November 1.
