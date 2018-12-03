Netflix might have leaked the release date of ‘Black Mirror’ season 5 and the internet is freaking out

caption “San Junipero” was one of the series’ most talked-about episodes. source Netflix

“Black Mirror,” the popular dystopian Sci-Fi series on Netflix, may be coming back for Season 5.

One Twitter user claims to have caught confirmation of the first episode of the series – titled “Bandersnatch” – set to air on December 28.

Previous reports indicate that Netflix has also been developing “choose-your-own-adventure”-like specials, fueling speculation that “Bandersnatch” may feature some interactive elements.

INSIDER has reached out to Netflix for comment.

The show has reached cult-status since being picked up in 2016, and there have been rumors floating about the show’s comeback this December.

NEW BLACK MIRROR IN 4 WEEKS LADIES pic.twitter.com/l68SCGhX7p — karz (@langdonsslut) November 29, 2018

The original tweet, which reportedly came from a verified Netflix account, has since been deleted.

The internet went wild following rumors of the show’s comeback this December.

Black Mirror Season 5 this month ???????????????????? — AALIYAH (@forevaaaaliyah) December 2, 2018

Black mirror is coming back in 4weeks I'm going to lose my mjnd — ✞ Merumi ✞ (@lastmaiden) December 2, 2018

Wow Neo Yokio, Voltron, and Black Mirror. My winter break is looking real Netflixish https://t.co/O3iHjVm15r — Anna Maria Jack???????? (@Celfie69) November 30, 2018

Previous tweets reportedly from the Black Mirror set while they were filming in April mention the name of the supposed new episode.

Netflix has yet to confirm the news, though the date is similar to the release date of last year’s premiere, which fell on the final Friday of the year.

Bloomberg reported in October that the series was expected to return to Netflix in December.

It also reported that the streaming company is developing “choose-your-own-adventure“-like specials, which would allow viewers to choose the next storyline in a TV episode or movie.

According to the report, the first of these specials could be a season 5 episode of “Black Mirror,” fueling speculation that “Bandersnatch” might provide excited viewers with some sort of interactive engagement.

