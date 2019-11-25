Netflix is now in the movie-theater business, as it reopens the 71-year-old Paris Theatre in New York City

caption Paris Theatre in New York City is now run by Netflix. source Netflix

Netflix has signed a lease agreement to run New York City’s Paris Theatre, according to a press release sent out by the company on Monday.

The 71-year-old art house is the last single-screen theater in the city. It closed earlier this year when its previous lease expired.

Netflix has been showing its Oscar contender “Marriage Story” there since earlier this month.

Going forward, the streaming giant said it would use the space for “special events, screenings, and theatrical releases of its films.”

Over the last few years, Netflix has been kicking the tires of numerous theater spaces to take over, most recently The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles. But now taking control of one gives the company the freedom to run any of its movies whenever (and for how long or short a time) it wants. And with it being a historic landmark like the Paris, it will attract to the company the big-name filmmakers who still want a taste of the theatrical experience.

The Paris has been a staple of the arts in New York City since actress Marlene Dietrich cut the grand opening ribbon back in 1948. Until recently, almost every notable art house movie had played at the space, located on West 58th Street in Manhattan, just across the street from The Plaza hotel.

“After 71 years, the Paris Theatre has an enduring legacy, and remains the destination for a one-of-a kind movie-going experience,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, in the release sent out Monday. “We are incredibly proud to preserve this historic New York institution so it can continue to be a cinematic home for film lovers.”