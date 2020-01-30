Watch the trailer for Netflix’s new dating show, ‘Love is Blind,’ where couples are supposed to get engaged without ever seeing each other

Vanessa Lachey is one of the cohosts of Netflix’s “Love is Blind.”
  • Netflix’s latest reality series, “Love is Blind,” challenges men and women to date people without seeing them, and then ultimately propose and get married.
  • All of this happens in just over one month.
  • In a new trailer, we see some contestants claim to have “met the person I want to spend the rest of my life with.”
  • The show is co-hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey and premieres on February 13.
  • Netflix will release the episodes in batches – episodes one to four on February 13, episodes five to nine on February 20, and then the series finale on February 27.
