Watch the trailer for Netflix’s new dating show, ‘Love is Blind,’ where couples are supposed to get engaged without ever seeing each other

- Netflix
- Netflix’s latest reality series, “Love is Blind,” challenges men and women to date people without seeing them, and then ultimately propose and get married.
- All of this happens in just over one month.
- In a new trailer, we see some contestants claim to have “met the person I want to spend the rest of my life with.”
- The show is co-hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey and premieres on February 13.
- Netflix will release the episodes in batches – episodes one to four on February 13, episodes five to nine on February 20, and then the series finale on February 27.
