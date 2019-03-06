Netflix is making a ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ TV series, based on the iconic novel by Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez

caption Gabriel García Márquez source Ulf Andersen/Getty Images

Netflix has acquired the rights to Colombian author and Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez’s acclaimed novel, “One Hundred Years of Solitude.”

The streaming giant announced on Wednesday that it will develop a Spanish-language TV series based on the novel.

The streaming giant announced on Wednesday that it had acquired the rights to “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” the acclaimed 1967 novel by Colombian author and Nobel Prize winner, Gabriel García Márquez.

Netflix will develop “One Hundred Years of Solitude” into a Spanish-language TV series filmed in Colombia, with Márquez’s sons, Rodrigo Garcia and Gonzalo García Barcha, on board as executive producers.

The novel is considered to be one of the most important works of the 20th century. Since it was first published, it has been translated into 46 different languages and sold 50 million copies, Netflix said. This is the first time it has ever been adapted for the screen.

“For decades our father was reluctant to sell the film rights to Cien Años de Soledad because he believed that it could not be made under the time constraints of a feature film, or that producing it in a language other than Spanish would not do it justice,” Garcia said in a statement. “But in the current golden age of series, with the level of talented writing and directing, the cinematic quality of content, and the acceptance by worldwide audiences of programs in foreign languages, the time could not be better to bring an adaptation to the extraordinary global viewership that Netflix provides.”

Márquez, who died in 2014, won the Nobel Prize in literature in 1982.

Netflix has built an impressive library of international content, and its Spanish-language original TV series are some of its most popular foreign shows. Some notable Netflix shows in Spanish include “Narcos,” “Narcos: Mexico,” “Elite,” and “Money Heist.”