Netflix doesn’t have ads, but it’s working with brands in many other ways. Here’s everything we know.

caption Netflix snatching all the brands it can. source Netflix

source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

A debate is swirling among advertising and media execs about whether ads will come to Netflix, but the streaming giant is already working with brands in many other ways.

A debate is swirling among advertising and media execs about whether ads will come to Netflix.

But the streaming giant is already working with brands in other non-traditional ways to promote its original programming and platform.

Netflix solicited dozens of marketing tie-ins with major brands including Coca-Cola, Baskin-Robbins, and Burger King, to promote the third season of “Stranger Things.” It’s pursuing similar deals for other tentpole originals.

The promotional partnerships are testing people’s appetites for seeing Netflix franchises tied to other brands, as well as giving Netflix a presence in marketing channels that it can’t buy its way into, like retail spaces.

Have an idea for another story or a tip? Let me know at ARodriguez@businessinsider.com.

