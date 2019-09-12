Netflix may have leaked the release date for ‘The Witcher,’ the upcoming adaptation of the hit video game and book series

source “The Witcher”/Netflix

Netflix’s “The Witcher” is an adaptation of the hit video game series of the same name.

The eight-episode series will star Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer.

Netflix hasn’t officially announced a release date for “The Witcher,” but a leak from Netflix Netherlands suggests that the series will debut on December 17, 2019. Redanian Intelligence, a “Witcher” news site, spotted Facebook and Twitter posts counting the days until the series premieres.

Netflix might have leaked the release date for “The Witcher,” an upcoming adaptation of the hit video game and book series.

Though Netflix has been teasing the series for more than a year, the company hasn’t officially announced a release date. However, a pair of social media posts from Netflix Netherlands appears to have leaked the release dates for 10 upcoming Netflix shows. “The Witcher” news website Redanian Intelligence spotted a pair of posts on Facebook and Twitter that suggest “The Witcher” is 97 nights away.

Counting from the day of the post, September 11, “The Witcher” is likely planned for release on December 17, 2019.

Netflix debuted the first trailer for “The Witcher” at San Diego Comic Con in July, showing off “Justice League” star Henry Cavill as “Witcher” hero Geralt of Rivia. Cavill is joined by actresses Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra in their first major roles.

“The Witcher” began as a Polish book series in the 1990s. The series follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, a traveling monster-hunter with magical powers. It was eventually adapted into a video game series in 2007, which brought the series international attention. “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” won multiple Game of the Year awards in 2015 and the games have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide.

Here’s what the stars of “The Witcher” look like on set:

Writer Lauren Hissrich describes Geralt as “stoic, circumspect, balanced and fierce” — qualities befitting a medieval hero.

Anya Chalotra will play Yennefer, a proud sorceress and one of Geralt’s few allies.

Ciri is a young girl with a mysterious connection to Geralt, played by Freya Allen.

Allen has been in several shorts and an episode of “Into the Badlands,” but “The Witcher” will be her first major role.

Based on the posts from Netflix Netherlands, “The Witcher” will be likely be released on December 17.