The 10 most-binged shows on Netflix in 2019, so far

caption Drew Barrymore stars on “Santa Clarita Diet.” source Saeed Adyani / Netflix

Netflix added hundreds of new titles to its site this year, which meant there were plenty of shows – both new and old – to binge on the streaming site in 2019.

Unsurprisingly, fan favorites like “Stranger Things” and “Orange Is the New Black,” as well as “13 Reasons Why,” were some of the most-binged shows on Netflix over the past 12 months.

But lesser-known shows like “Santa Clarita Diet” and “Designated Survivor” were also among the top shows binged on Netflix this year, as were Marvel shows like “The Punisher” and “Jessica Jones.”

We analyzed data from TV Time to figure out the 10 most-binged Netflix shows of 2019 – so far.

10. “Designated Survivor” is a political thriller that originally aired on ABC.

caption Kiefer Sutherland plays a new president on “Designated Survivor.” source Ben Mark Holzberg/ABC

The show begins with the mass murder of the majority of the US government – and follows Kiefer Sutherland’s character Thomas Kirkman, the titular “designated survivor,” as he becomes president and grapples with the pitfalls of his new position.

9. Drew Barrymore plays a bloodthirsty zombie on “Santa Clarita Diet.”

caption Drew Barrymore had to eat a lot of disgusting things during the filming of “Santa Clarita Diet.” source Saeed Adyani / Netflix

The show focuses on Barrymore’s character, Sheila, as she learns to manage her enthusiasm for human flesh, while also maintaining her role as a suburban wife and mother.

8. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” follows a young witch trying to understand her new identity as a magical being.

caption Kiernan Shipka stars on “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” source Netflix

Kiernan Shipka plays teenage Sabrina Spellman, a half-human, half-witch fighting the evil forces in her town.

The show is based an Archie comic book series of the same name, and features numerous references to both the original comics and “Riverdale,” which ostensibly occurs in the same universe.

7. “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

caption Krysten Ritter plays the title character on “Marvel’s Jessica Jones.” source Myles Aronowitz/Netflix

The show follows ex-superhero Jessica (Krysten Ritter) as she comes to terms with her new profession as a private investigator and reconciles with her past.

6. “The Umbrella Academy” is based on comic books by Gerard Way.

caption Ellen Page plays Vanya Hargreeves on “the Umbrella Academy. “ source Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

A group of misfit superheroes come together to fight evil forces and learn more about their mysterious upbringing on “The Umbrella Academy.”

5. “Marvel’s the Punisher” focuses on a violent vigilante.

caption Jon Bernthal plays Frank Castle on “Marvel’s The Punisher.” source Netflix

“The Punisher” is a “Daredevil” spin-off, and follows Frank Castle as he uses lethal force to punish criminals.

4. “13 Reasons Why” is based on a 2007 novel.

caption Katherine Langford stars on “13 Reasons Why.” source Netflix

The show revolves around a high school student who leaves postmortem messages for her group of friends after she commits suicide.

3. “Orange Is the New Black” is based on the memoir of Piper Kerman, and was one of the top shows binged on Netflix this year.

caption Laura Prepon and Natasha Lyonne play inmates on “Orange Is the New Black.” source Netflix

The critically acclaimed show was also beloved by fans, and follows a inmate named Piper as she adjusts to her life in prison and navigates personal relationships behind bars.

3. Satan moves to Los Angeles after growing dissatisfied with hell on “Lucifer.”

caption Tom Ellis plays the devil on “Lucifer.” source 20th Century Fox

“Lucifer” features characters originally created by author Neil Gaiman for DC comics, and explores what it would mean for the devil to actually have a soul.

1. “Stranger Things” was, unsurprisingly, the most-binged show on Netflix in 2019.

caption Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink star on “Stranger Things.” source Netflix

The hit show follows a group of teenagers in 1980s Indiana as they confront nefarious forces from an alternate dimension (called the Upside Down), and also come to terms with themselves as they enter young adulthood.