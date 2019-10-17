Netflix’s 8 most popular original movies and TV shows that it has shared viewership data for

caption “Bird Box” source Netflix

Netflix said in its third quarter earnings report on Wednesday that 64 million households watched “Stranger Things” season three.

Netflix has pulled the curtain back on viewership recently and championed some of its most popular movies and TV shows.

Netflix, famous for closely guarding its viewership data, has lifted the curtain on some of its most popular content recently.

During its third quarter earnings report on Wednesday, the streaming giant said that “Stranger Things” season three was the show’s biggest season yet and was watched by 64 million member households in its first four weeks of release. It also said that its romcom “Tall Girl” was watched by 41 million households and that its limited series “When They See Us” by 25 million in the first month.

Netflix has championed other hit original movies and TV shows in recent months after years of keeping its viewership mostly shrouded in secrecy.

But what it defines as viewership is non-traditional. It counts a view if an account watches 70% of a movie’s runtime or 70% of a single episode of a TV show. We don’t know how many accounts actually finish an entire movie or TV season.

It said in December that “Bird Box” was its biggest movie yet and was watched by 45 million accounts worldwide in just its first week. It went on to be watched by 80 million households in its first month. The action movie “Triple Frontier” was watched by 52 million accounts in the first month.

Many of Netflix’s most popular movies are torn apart by critics, from Adam Sandler’s “Murder Mystery” (73 million households in the first month) to “The Highwaymen” (40 million), which received 45% and 57% Rotten Tomatoes critic scores, respectively.

We collected the top eight TV shows and movies that Netflix has said are some of its biggest hits below:

8. “Tall Girl” — 41 million

Netflix description: “After years of slouching through life, 6-foot-1 teen Jodi resolves to conquer her insecurities and gets caught up in a high school love triangle.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 44%

What critics said: “From a one-note mean girl stereotype to a complete disinterest in how social media shapes the lives of teens, Sam Wolfson’s lackluster script fails to bring anything new or timely to the teen rom-com table.” – AV Club

7. “Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)” season 3 — 44 million

Netflix description: “With millions of euros and their lives on the line, nine robbers attempt to pull off the greatest heist of all time.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “If you enjoyed seasons 1 and 2 and maybe even learned some Spanish in the process, this cynical Spaniard has good news for you: You’ll enjoy part 3. A lot.” – CNet (Season 3)

6. “The Umbrella Academy” season 1 — 45 million

Netflix description: “Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 77%

What critics said: “It has flaws and excesses, but the series nonetheless lands in the sweet spot between comedy and drama, and between a plot-and-action-driven narrative and character exploration.” – Boston Globe (Season 1)

5. “The Perfect Date” — 48 million

Netflix description: “To earn money for college, a high schooler launches an app offering his services as a fake date. But when real feelings emerge, things get complicated.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 69%

What critics said: “‘The Perfect Date’ feels engineered by Netflix algorithms.” – Los Angeles Times

4. “Triple Frontier” — 52 million

Netflix description: “They served their country. Now they’re scrambling to get by. A daring heist could net them millions – if they make it out alive.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 72%

What critics said: “If you dig shoot-’em-up sequences, ‘Triple Frontier’ has plenty and they’re often the default. Yet what it does well – though not enough – is introduce the complicated motivations of characters and what’s led them to this somewhat impossible mission.” – USA Today

3. “Stranger Things” season 3 — 64 million

Netflix description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: “It’s a real and joyful return to form for the show that has been taken fiercely to the hearts of people who weren’t there the first time round and, perhaps even more fiercely, by those who were.” – Guardian (Season 3)

2. “Murder Mystery” — 73 million

Netflix description: “An overdue honeymoon. A shocking crime. A roomful of suspects. If Nick and Audrey can stay alive, this could be their best vacation ever.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 45%

What critics said: “It would be uncomfortably cynical to assume that Sandler thinks these novocaine-like comedies are what common people want to watch, but the guy doesn’t leave us much choice.” – Indiewire

1. “Bird Box” — 80 million

Netflix description: “Five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to suicide, a survivor and her two children make a desperate bid to reach safety.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 63%

What critics said: “Is it good? Not really, but it doesn’t need to be.” – Salon