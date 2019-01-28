Netflix has more critically acclaimed movies than Amazon, Hulu, and HBO combined

caption “Black Panther” source Disney/Marvel Studios

Netflix has more movies in its catalog that are Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes than Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or HBO Now, according to industry blog Streaming Observer.

Amazon has the most total movies, but the lowest percentage of Certified Fresh movies.

Netflix is beating its competition in the quantity of original TV shows and movies it has, and new data shows that the streaming giant is leading in quality movies, too.

Netflix has the highest percentage of movies that are Certified Fresh by review-aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes compared to other streaming platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Now, according to a new study from streaming industry blog, Streaming Observer, provided to Business Insider.

But Netflix’s reign could be challenged in the near future.

As companies like Disney prepare to launch their own streaming platforms, content is being pulled from Netflix. Disney ended its contract this year, and critically acclaimed movies like “Black Panther” will eventually leave the service. Netflix intends to make up for this inevitability by spending up $3 billion just on original movies this year, and plans to release 90 in 2019. Netflix scored original critical hits in 2018 with “Roma” (96% critic score), “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” (92%), “Private Life” (94%), and others.

Amazon Prime Video has the most total movies of any of the major platforms, but the lowest percentage of Certified Fresh movies, which Rotten Tomatoes defines as a movie with a 75% critic score or higher based on a certain number of reviews that varies depending on how many theaters the movie was released in.

596, or 15.5%, of Netflix’s 3,839 total movies are Certified Fresh. Only 232, or 1.3% of Amazon’s 17,461 movies are Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes’ standards. Hulu comes in second in Fresh percentage with 9.6%, followed by HBO Now with 4.7%. But HBO Now has significantly fewer titles than the rest, with only 815 total.

