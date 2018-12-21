7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

caption “Bird Box” stars Oscar winner Sandra Bullock source Netflix

Every week, we put together a list of seven great movies you can watch on Netflix over the weekend.

This week’s list includes “Bird Box,” the new Netflix original film starring Sandra Bullock, and “Baby Mama” starring comedy queens Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

There are so many movies on Netflix that choosing one to watch is an agonizing decision that can take up your entire weekend.

Thankfully, we’re here to help. Every week, we look through what’s available on the streaming service and recommend seven movies you can watch over the weekend.

Some of our selections recently came to Netflix, and some have been available for while – you probably just missed them.

From “Bird Box” to “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” these are some awesome movies on Netflix you can watch this weekend.

Here are seven movies on Netflix you should check out (along with their scores from Rotten Tomatoes).

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States. Sorry!

“Bird Box” (2018)

caption The movie dropped on Netflix Friday. source Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Netflix description: “A malevolent presence lurks outside. If they look at it, they’ll die. It’s safe inside the house — but they’re running out of food.”

Critic score: 65%

Audience score: 65%

The premise and the characters in “Bird Box” are incredibly intriguing and quite original making it one of Netflix’s better original films. That said, it definitely doesn’t reach its full potential, but that’s OK because Sandra Bullock carries the movie so well.

“Two Weeks Notice” (2002)

caption Hugh Grant and Sandra Bullock carry the movie. source Warner Bros.

Netflix description: “A millionaire real estate developer doesn’t make a move without his right-hand woman. But after a year of calling the shots, she’s calling it quits.”

Critic score: 42%

Audience score: 59%

Why not make it a weekend of Sandra Bullock? This silly rom-com didn’t get that much love when it came out, but it gained a devoted following once it started airing on cable in the early 2000s. Now that it’s on Netflix, you don’t have to wait until it’s on TBS to enjoy the sparkling chemistry between Bullock and Hugh Grant!

“Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)

caption Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston play brothers in “Thor: Ragnarok.” source Marvel

Netflix description: “To save Asgard from a bloodthirsty goddess of death, the mighty Thor will have to battle his way to freedom and find a way back home.”

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: 87%

“Thor: Ragnarok” is a masterpiece of action and comedy filmmaking. It offers a fresh and absurd take on an overdone and often dull genre, and completely reinvented the Thor character in a way no one thought possible. It was one of the highlights of 2017, and it’s one of the best, most original films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Ex Machina” (2014)

caption Oscar Isaac in “Ex Machina.” source A24 via YouTube

Netflix description: “A coder at a tech company wins a week-long retreat at the compound of his company’s CEO, where he’s tasked with testing a new artificial intelligence.”

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: 86%

“Ex Machina” is one of the most intelligent and thought-provoking sci-fi films in decades, and it was the perfect outlet for Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, and Oscar Isaac to display their talents – particularly Isaac, whose dancing scene in this film instantly became iconic.

“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” (2005)

caption This is one of the movies that helped Martin Freeman become a big name. source Touchstone Pictures

Netflix description: “After learning that Earth is about to be destroyed for an interstellar thruway, Arthur Dent survives by hitching a ride on a passing spacecraft.”

Critic score: 60%

Audience score: 65%

This goofy movie has an incredible cast that a lot of people forget about: Martin Freeman, Zooey Deschanel, Sam Rockwell, Bill Nighy, and Alan Rickman. It’s a lot of fun and doesn’t require too much brainpower. It’s a good one to watch with the family over the holidays.

“Baby Mama” (2008)

caption This movie is absolutely perfect for a lazy day. source Universal Studios

Netflix description: “When straightlaced Kate learns she’s infertile, she hires immature Angie to be her surrogate, inviting hilarity as both women prepare for motherhood.”

Critic score: 64%

Audience score: 55%

This film isn’t very memorable, but it’s sweet, and a great excuse to get Amy Poehler and Tina Fey in a movie together. If you’re looking for an easy watch that doesn’t require much attention, this is the best move for you.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” (2001)

caption The film won four Oscars. source New Line Cinema

Netflix description: “From the idyllic shire of the Hobbits to the smoking chasms of Mordor, Frodo Baggins embarks on his epic quest to destroy the ring of Sauron.”

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 95%

The visual effects in this incredible movie, which is one of the best book-to-film adaptations ever made, are still quite stunning. If you haven’t seen it in a while, now’s your chance.