Everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix in June

Netflix is adding a number of shows and movies to the service in June.

Original projects include the final season of “Jessica Jones” and the second season of “Dark.”

But the streaming service is also taking off movies and shows, including “Legally Blonde.”

Netflix released every title that’s coming to and leaving the streaming service in June.

New seasons of “Black Mirror,” “Dark,” “Designated Survivor” (now a Netflix Original series), and “Jessica Jones” are hitting the service.

Some hit animated movies including “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” are coming to Netflix. Other movies also coming to the service include, “Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight,” and “Magic Mike.”

But some fans will be sad to learn “An Extremely Goofy Movie,” “Kill Bill: Vol. 1” and “Vol. 2,” “Legally Blonde,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” are leaving.

Here’s a list of everything that’s coming and going on Netflix in June.

Arriving in June:

Available 6/1/19

“50/50”

“A.I. Artificial Intelligence”

“Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day”

“Arthdal Chronicles” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Batman Begins”

“Cabaret”

“Carrie”

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”

“Dynasty” Season 2

“Good Night, and Good Luck”

“Gran Torino”

“Life in the Doghouse”

“Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”

“Magic Mike”

“Network”

“Oh, Ramona!” -NETFLIX FILM

“Platoon”

“Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz”

“Satan & Adam”

“Small Soldiers”

“The Dark Knight”

“The Phantom of the Opera”

“The Space Between Us”

“What a Girl Wants”

Available 6/3/19

“Documentary Now!” Season 3

“Malibu Rescue: The Series” – NETFLIX FAMILY

Available 6/4/19

“Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 6/5/19

“A Silent Voice”

“Black Mirror: Season 5” -NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”

Available 6/6/19

“Alles ist gut” – NETFLIX FILM

“Todos lo saben”

Available 6/7/19

“3%” Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Belmonte”

“The Black Godfather ” – NETFLIX FILM

“The Chef Show” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Designated Survivor” Season 3 -NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Elisa & Marcela” – NETFLIX FILM

“I Am Mother” – NETFLIX FILM

“Pachamama” – NETFLIX FAMILY

“Rock My Heart” – NETFLIX FILM

“Super Monsters Monster Pets” – NETFLIX FAMILY

“Tales of the City” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 6/8/19

“Berlin, I Love You”

Available 6/11/19

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

Available 6/12/19

“Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese” – NETFLIX FILM

Available 6/13/19

“The 3rd Eye 2” – NETFLIX FILM

“Jinn” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Kakegurui xx” – NETFLIX ANIME

Available 6/14/19

“Aggretsuko” Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

“The Alcàsser Murders” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Awake: The Million Dollar Game” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Charité at War” -NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Cinderella Pop ” – NETFLIX FILM

“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” Season 5

“Leila” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Life Overtakes Me” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Marlon” Season 2

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Murder Mystery” – NETFLIX FILM

“Unité 42” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 6/15/19

“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 15

Available 6/16/19

“Cop Car”

Available 6/18/19

“Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Big Kill”

Available 6/19/19

“Beats” – NETFLIX FILM

“The Edge of Democracy” – NETFLIX FILM

Available 6/20/19

“Le Chant du Loup” – NETFLIX FILM

Available 6/21/19

“Ad Vitam” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Bolívar” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Casketeers” Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Confession Tapes” Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Dark” Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The End of Evangelion”

“EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²”

“Girls Incarcerated” Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“GO! Live Your Way” Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

“Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil” – NETFLIX FILM

“La misma sangre” – NETFLIX FILM

“Mr. Iglesias” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Neon Genesis Evangelion”

“Shooter” Season 3

Available 6/24/19

“Forest of Piano” Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

Available 6/25/19

“Mike Epps: Only One Mike” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 6/26/19

“The Golem”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“The Zookeeper”

Available 6/27/19

“Answer for Heaven” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 6/28/19

“20th Century Women”

“7SEEDS” – NETFLIX ANIME

“Dope” Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL.

“Exhibit A” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Instant Hotel” Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Motown Magic” Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

“Paquita Salas” Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Chosen One” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 6/29/19

“Scare Tactics” Seasons 4 & 5

Available 6/30/19

“Madam Secretary” Season 5

TBD

“Trinkets” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Leaving in June:

Leaving 6/1/19

“An Extremely Goofy Movie”

“Apollo 13”

“Cold in July”

“101 Dalmatians”

“The Fox and the Hound 2”

“The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story”

“Doom”

“Freddy vs. Jason”

“Friday the 13th”

“Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves”

“I Am Legend”

“In the Army Now”

“Inspector Gadget 2”

“Jason X”

“Kill Bill: Vol. 1”

“Kill Bill: Vol. 2”

“Legally Blonde”

“Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde”

“My Bloody Valentine”

“Playing It Cool”

“Pretty In Pink”

“Reindeer Games”

“Stargate”

“Terminator Salvation”

“The Bone Collector”

“The Constant Gardener”

Leaving 6/4/19

“District 9”

Leaving 6/5/19

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Leaving 6/6/19

“The Soloist”

Leaving 6/14/19

“Grand Designs: Australia” Season 4

“I Own Australia’s Best Home” Season 1

“I Own Britain’s Best Home” Season 1

“Mother”

Leaving 6/15/19

“Apocalypse Now”

“Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things”

“National Lampoon’s Van Wilder”

“The Pianist”

Leaving 6/16/19

“Death Race”

Leaving 6/24/19

“Mulan 2”