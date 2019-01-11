7 great movies to watch on Netflix this weekend

caption You can finally watch “Solo: A Star Wars Story” on Netflix. source Lucasfilm

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of seven great movies to watch on Netflix over the weekend.

There aren’t many new additions this week. In addition to “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and Netflix original “Solo,” we’re taking it back to some classics with “Billy Madison” and “The Mummy.”

There’s so much content constantly added to and removed from Netflix that it can become difficult to find a movie to watch.

We’re here to help. Each week, INSIDER selects new and old flicks you may not have realized are on the streaming service to ease your scrolling woes.

From “Solo: A Star Wars Story” to a Netflix original called “Solo,” here are seven movies on the streaming service you should watch (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores when available).

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

caption I didn’t think “Solo” lived up to the hype after firing its original directors but a lot of fans, including my brother, have told me I’m wrong. source Lucasfilm

Netflix description: “A young Han Solo tries to settle an old score with the help of his new buddy Chewbacca, a crew of space smugglers and a cunning old friend.”

Critic score: 70%

Audience score: 64%

If you skipped seeing this one in theaters, the newest “Star Wars” movie is finally available to stream this week. Discover Donald Glover’s excellent performance as a young Lando Calrissian for the first time or indulge in his capes a second time.

You can read our review here.

“Solo”

caption “Solo” was released on Netflix on Friday and is in Spanish. source Netflix

Netflix description: “In a remote area of the Canary Islands, a surfer falls off a cliff. Fighting to survive, he reflects on his life and past romance. Based on true events.”

This “Solo” has nothing to do with being among the stars. If you don’t mind watching subtitles, the foreign language film, which translates to “Alone,” will have you rooting for a surfer as he makes the decision to fall from a cliff into the ocean. Injured and without a working phone, memories of a past relationship give him the strength to keep going during a journey of survival and self-discovery.

“Benji”

caption Honestly, the dog won us over. source Netflix

Netflix description: “A determined dog comes to the rescue and helps heal a broken family when a young boy and his sister stumble into some serious danger.”

If you can’t catch the new dog movie out this weekend, “A Dog’s Way Home,” an alternative is Netflix’s remake of the 1974 “Benji.” If may not be as good as the original, but it’s a cute kids’ film and it’s tough to resist the adorable puppy eyes given by the dog who plays Benji.

“The Last Laugh”

caption Chevy Chase and Richard Dreyfus star in the buddy comedy that debuted Friday on Netflix. source Netflix

Netflix description: “After moving to a retirement home, restless talent manager Al reconnects with long-ago client Buddy and coaxes him back out on the comedy circuit.”

If you’ve missed Chevy Chase, the film features stand-out performances from Chase and Richard Dreyfus, and Andie MacDowell is always a joy to watch. Comedian Lewis Black also makes an appearance.

If you currently enjoy Netflix’s Golden Globes’ winning comedy “The Kominsky Method,” this one’s probably worth a watch.

“Billy Madison”

caption Adam Sandler is an immature, but lovable big kid in “Billy Madison.” source Universal Studios/Screenshot

Netflix description: “Billy Madison stands to inherit a fortune when his father retires. But before that happens, Billy has to go back to school – all the way back.”

Critic score: 45%

Audience score: 79%

Adam Sandler entered a deal with Netflix to make original movies for them, but some of his classics still reside on the streaming service, too. A must-see is one of his earliest performances as the man who goes back to school and winds up falling for one of his teachers.

“The Mummy”

caption Forget the 2017 attempt at rebooting the franchise and go back in time to the 1999 monster movie. source Universal Pictures

Netflix description: “When an American archaeology team unwittingly resurrects a cursed mummy, it’s up to an adventurer and a clumsy Egyptologist to stop the evil spirit.”

Critic score: 58%

Audience score: 75%

After leaving Hollywood for a while, Brendan Frasier is back and was recently cast to star in one of DC’s upcoming live-action shows for its streaming platform. Until “Doom Patrol” is out, relive one of Frasier’s best films, “The Mummy,” which is more light-hearted and crowd-pleasing than scary.

There’s a reason it’s still one of the best rides at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

“The Sixth Sense”

caption Haley Joel Osment and Bruce Willis in “The Sixth Sense.” source Buena Vista Pictures

Netflix description: “When a 9-year-old boy inexplicably starts seeing dead people, he lands in the care of a child psychologist who’s determined to uncover the truth.”

Critic score: 85%

Audience score: 90%

Before “Glass” comes out in theaters next week, revisit one of M. Night Shyamalan’s best and earliest movies starring Bruce Willis. During the making of this movie, Shyamalan approached Willis about his idea for “Unbreakable.”

If you’ve never seen the film, try not to have the ending ruined for you.