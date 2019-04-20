5 great movies to watch on Netflix this weekend

caption If you’re seeing “Avengers: Endgame,” you’re going to want to watch “Avengers: Infinity War” again. source Marvel

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of great movies to watch on Netflix over the weekend.

Ahead of the release of “Avengers: Endgame,” we’re recommending a bunch of Avengers-themed movies to prepare for the movie.

There’s so much content constantly coming and going from Netflix that it can become difficult to find a movie to watch.

We’re here to help. Each week, INSIDER selects new and old flicks you may not have realized are on the streaming service to ease your scrolling woes.

This week, we’re centering most of this roundup around the “Avengers” with the upcoming release of “Avengers: Endgame.” If you want all of our suggestions on what you should watch before the Marvel movie is in theaters, you can check that out here. If superheroes aren’t your thing, we have two alternatives here for you as well, including the surprise Beyoncé documentary.

Keep reading to see five movies you could watch this weekend (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores when available).

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States.

1. “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

caption Yes, we’ve had this film on this list a few times. No, I don’t see a problem with that. source Marvel

Netflix description: “Invader. Annihilator. So-called savior. As Thanos moves ever closer to omnipotence, the fate of the universe rests with the Avengers.”

Critic score: 84%

Audience score: 91%

If you’re planning to see “Avengers: Endgame” and plan to rewatch any one movie, make it this one. If you haven’t seen “Infinity War” in the last year, you could probably use a refresher on where Thanos is, what Avengers are separated, and who was lost in the great Snappening at the film’s end.

Read more: Here’s where every major character is after “Avengers: Infinity War”

2. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)

caption Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly make a great team in this Marvel sequel. source Marvel

Netflix description: “Problems big and small pop up when Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, gets drafted by Dr. Hank Pym and Hope van Dyne, aka the Wasp, for an urgent rescue mission.”

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 77%

I know “Ant-Man and the Wasp” isn’t the best movie in the MCU, but Ant-Man’s in “Endgame,” and if you don’t know anything about the Quantum Realm, you’re going to want a refresher on that. It’s also worth knowing that Ant-Man can also become a very large version of himself called Giant Man.

You can read our review here.

3. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017)

caption Most of the Guardians vanished in “Infinity War.” source Marvel

Netflix description: “The ragtag, wisecracking band of miscreants known as the Guardians of the Galaxy return to unravel the mystery of Peter ‘Star Lord’ Quill’s origins.”

Critic score: 84%

Audience score: 87%

Typically, I wouldn’t suggest “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” for a Marvel rewatch. I don’t think you need to know the main plot of the movie. What is important here are the villain Ayesha and her end-credits scene at the very end of the film teasing Adam Warlock. If you don’t recognize either of those names, tune into the end.

But also watch this movie for the adorable Baby Groot sequence at the film’s start and Yondu’s heartbreaking character arc. It’s also worth revisiting this for Nebula and Gamora. The two daughters of Thanos get over their sibling rivalry in this one. Director James Gunn put together another awesome soundtrack for this film and he’s going to officially be back directing the third eventual movie in the franchise. That third film may play a very big role in anchoring the next phase of the MCU.

4. “”Beyoncé: Homecoming” (2019)

caption Beyoncé takes fans behind-the-scenes of preparing for her Coachella performance and the challenges of raising a family while practicing. source Netflix

Netflix description: “This intimate, in-depth look at Beyoncé’s celebrated 2018 Coachella performance reveals the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.”

If you don’t want to catch up on Marvel movies, Beyoncé dropped this surprise documentary on the streaming service this week. In addition to seeing the singer’s Coachella performance, Beyoncé shows personal footage of her three children and opens up about her difficulty pregnancy with her twins, Rumi and Sir.

5. “Someone Great” (2019)

caption Gina Rodriguez gets past a breakup with the help of her friends in this Netflix original. source Netflix

Netflix description: “On the heels of a blindsiding breakup, music journalist Jenny braces for a new beginning – and one last adventure with her closest friends.”

Critic score: 74%

Audience score: 53%

If you love Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”), she has a new Netflix movie out this weekend. This is the only film on this list I haven’t personally had a chance to watch, but it’s one that I’ve had on my radar since the trailer debuted. Critics have said the rom-com is a “highly relatable” and funny film about the importance of friendship.

If the superhero genre isn’t your thing, “Someone Great” may just be the girl power you’re craving this weekend.

You can watch the trailer here.