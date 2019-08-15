7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

caption Uma Thurman stars in the classic Tarantino film “Pulp Fiction.” source A Band Apart

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of great movies to watch on Netflix over the weekend.

This weekend, we recommend watching the classic 1994 Tarantino movie “Pulp Fiction,” and “The Lobster,” the 2015 offbeat comedy from “The Favourite” director Yorgos Lanthimos.

“Moonlight,” the 2016 drama that won best picture at the Oscars in 2017, is also worth a watch.

There are hundreds of titles to sort through on Netflix, but INSIDER is here to help you figure out what to watch. Each week, we’re compiling our favorite movies (and TV shows) that are perfect for streaming on Netflix over the weekend.

Netflix original films are always a solid choice, especially one like “The Perfection,” a horror movie starring Allison Williams as a former cello prodigy out for revenge.

In addition to Netflix originals, there’s also plenty of must-see classics available to stream, like “Pulp Fiction,” the iconic 1994 film from Quentin Tarantino.

Here are seven great movies you should watch on Netflix this weekend.

“The Lobster” is an offbeat romantic comedy from the director of “The Favourite.”

caption Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz star in “The Lobster.” source The Lobster

Netflix description: “In a near-future world, single people are hunted and forced to find mates within 45 days, or be turned into animals and banished to the wilderness.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 64%

Fans of the 2018 film “The Favourite” should definitely check out “The Lobster,” a 2015 rom-com also directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz give funny, compelling performances as lovers who meet in a dystopian future where single people are hunted, and finding a mate is of extreme importance. Léa Seydoux and Olivia Colman also give standout performances in supporting roles.

Baseball’s steroid scandal is the focus of sports documentary “Screwball.”

caption Alex Rodriguez is one of the baseball players mentioned in steroid scandal documentary “Screwball.” source Rakontur/Greenwich Entertainment

Netflix description: “A steroid peddler explains how he went from an unlicensed anti-aging expert to the point man for the biggest scandal in baseball history.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

Audience score: 94%

The steroid scandal rocked the sports world to its core and caused a significant backlash against numerous famous players, including the New York Yankee’s Alex Rodriguez.

“Screwball” takes a light approach to a pretty heavy topic, and, in an interesting choice, includes kids portraying the famous sports stars who took steroids, as well as the doctors who helped them.

“Julie & Julia” stars Meryl Streep and Amy Adams.

caption Meryl Streep got an Oscar nomination for her role in “Julie and Julia.” source Columbia Pictures

Netflix description: “In this heartwarming tale, Julie Powell decides to spice up her uneventful life by cooking all 524 recipes outlined in Julia Child’s classic cookbook.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 77% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 70%

With Julia Child’s birthday on Thursday, there’s no better time to rewatch the 2009 comedy “Julie & Julia.” Meryl Streep gives an Oscar-worthy performance in the film, and it’s worth a watch for all of the delicious food shown on screen alone.

Amy Adams is also compelling as a young cook finding her way with the indirect help of Child, an iconic woman and chef.

Elizabeth Moss and Mark Duplass face off against doppelgangers in “The One I Love.”

caption “The One I Love” is at once a rom-com and a sci-fi thriller. source Duplass Brothers/Radius TWC

Netflix description: “Confronted with the potential end of their marriage, Ethan and Sophie take off for a weekend together, hoping to negotiate their future.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 82% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 76%

At first, “The One I Love” seems like it’s going to be a run-of-the-mill rom-com, but things quickly take a turn in the first act when it’s revealed that Ethan and Sophie have been mistaking each other for their doppelgängers.

You’d think that the doppelgänger bit would be the final twist, but the movie only gets more intense from there. With a truly jaw-dropping finale and some solid performances from Moss and Duplass, “The One I Love” is definitely worth a watch.

“Moonlight” won the Oscar for best picture in 2017.

caption Jharrel Jerome and Ashton Sanders play teenaged versions of the main characters in in “Moonlight.” source A24

Netflix description: “In a crime-infested Miami neighborhood, a gay African-American boy with a drug-addicted mother grows up with the help of a mentoring drug dealer.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 98% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 79%

“Moonlight” is a moving and intimate portrait of a young African-American boy coming to terms with his sexuality, and is worth a watch regardless of its status as an Oscar winner.

Mahershala Ali and Janelle Monae give compelling performances in supporting roles, but the film’s real stars are Ashton Sanders and Trevante Rhodes, who play teenage and adult versions of the main character, Little.

Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film “Pulp Fiction” is considered by many to be the director’s masterpiece.

caption John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson play best buddies and hit men in “Pulp Fiction.” source Miramax

Netflix description: “This stylized crime caper weaves together stories featuring a burger-loving hit man, his philosophical partner, and a washed-up boxer.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 96%

“Pulp Fiction” is peak Tarantino and a must-watch for even casual fans of the director.

With a star-studded cast, eminently-quotable script, and a killer soundtrack, “Pulp Fiction” is an engaging portrait of the underbelly of Los Angeles, as well as an instantly iconic film.

“The Perfection” features Logan Browning and Allison Williams as cello prodigies.

caption “The Perfection” is a horror movie that explores the pressures placed on two young musicians. source Netflix

Netflix description: “In this twisty horror-thriller, a once-promising music prodigy reconnects with her former mentors, only to find them taken with a talented new pupil.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 58%

If you loved Allison Williams in Jordan Peele’s 2018 horror film “Get Out,” then you should definitely watch “The Perfection,” which also features a brilliant performance from Williams.

There’s plenty of twists and gore to keep even the most jaded horror fan engaged, and the final act, while not exactly happy, will have you cheering for Williams and her costar Logan Browning.