7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

Ring in the new year with some new additions to the streaming service like "The Dark Knight," Netflix's new interactive "Black Mirror" movie, "Bandersnatch," and the "Indiana Jones" collection.

1. “The Dark Knight” (2008)

"TDK," we may not have the chance for a movie like "Black Panther" to be recognized during awards season. source Warner Bros.

Netflix description: “As Batman, Lt. Gordon and the district attorney continue to dismantle Gotham’s criminal underground, a new villain threatens to undo their good work.”

Critic score: 94%

Audience score: 94%

We’ve made it to awards season and what better way to kick it off than with the superhero movie that helped open the best picture category to 10 selections from the previous five after it failed to be nominated. Heath Ledger received an Oscar posthumously for his now-iconic performance as the Joker. The film also won an Academy Award for best sound editing along with six other nominations.

Christopher Nolan’s “Batman Begins” sequel often comes and goes from the streaming service, but when it’s there it’s often for a limited time. So watch Batbale while you can.

2. “The Departed” (2006)

Matt Damon plays a mole inside the Massachusetts State Police. source Warner Bros.

Netflix description: “To take down Boston’s Irish mafia, the police send in one of their own men to infiltrate it, not realizing the syndicate has done the same thing.”

Critic score: 90%

Audience score: 94%

If you haven’t seen the Oscar best picture winner from Martin Scorsese, the crime thriller includes a big cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Mark Wahlberg, Jack Nicholson, and Martin Sheen.

If you don’t like violence, the bloody action may be a bit much for you. Otherwise, the surprises and action in the last half hour of the film fly so that the movie doesn’t feel as long as its two-and-a-half hour runtime.

3. “The Breakfast Club” (1985)

Judd Nelson's fist pump became one of the most iconic moments in movie history. source Universal via Netflix

Netflix description: “The athlete, the brain, the criminal, the princess and the basket case break through the social barriers of high school during Saturday detention.”

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 92%

The John Hughes classic was a big reference in “Transformers” spin-off “Bumblebee” this past December. The coming-of-age film captures the essence of five very different individuals during high school and features some of the biggest stars of the ’80s like Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, and Anthony Michael Hall.

Plus, you’ll finally understand why Bumblebee pumped his fist up in the air and listened to Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me).”

4. “Bandersnatch” (2018)

Each of the story's five main endings can play out in multiple ways. source Netflix

Netflix description: “Set in the 1980s, ‘Bandersnatch’ introduces us to Stefan, a young programmer who has hopes of creating a best-selling, text-based computer game inspired by a ‘choose your own adventure’-style novel given to him as a child.”

Netflix’s first interactive movie for adults was released on the streaming service before the New Year. The “Black Mirror” project was a culmination of nearly two years of work and allows users to choose various options that significantly affect their viewing experience. If you’ve ever played a choose-you-own-adventure-type game, “Bandersnatch” is for you.

Read more: The ‘Black Mirror’ creator was originally hesitant about making Netflix’s interactive movie ‘Bandersnatch’

5. “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

It's time to get mad at Thor all over again for not aiming for the head. "Infinity War" was added to Netflix on December 25, 2018. source Walt Disney

Netflix description: “Invader. Annihilator. So-called savior. As Thanos moves ever closer to omnipotence, the fate of the universe rests with the Avengers.”

Critic score: 84%

Audience score: 91%

We know you’ve been waiting to watch this over and over again, and now that it’s on Netflix you can overanalyze and scrutinize every line of dialogue and scene for clues to the next movie. If you somehow missed the Marvel event of the summer, now’s your chance to catch up before the sequel, “Avengers: Endgame,” hits theaters in April.

Read more: 13 questions we have after watching the “Avengers: Endgame” trailer

6. “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1984)

The first film in the franchise was nominated for both best picture and best director. source Paramount via YouTube

Netflix description: “When Indiana Jones is hired by the government to locate the legendary Ark of the Covenant, he finds himself up against the entire Nazi regime.”

Critic score: 95%

Audience score: 96%

Netflix added every “Indiana Jones” movie on New Year’s Day so you can watch Harrison Ford in the Spielberg classics starting with “Raiders.” If you get through the trilogy, you can even watch the awful fourth film we wish to forget with the CG monkeys.

Now’s your chance to catch up in time for whenever the next one hits theaters. (Yes, Disney and Lucasfilm are planning a fifth one!)

7. “A Little Princess” (1995)

The Warner Bros. film is an emotional story of hope and delightfully enchanting. source Warner Bros.

Netflix description: “With her father fighting in World War I, young Sara enrolls in boarding school and clashes with a headmistress who tries to stifle her self-worth.”

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 88%

If you’ve watched Alfonso Cuarón critically-acclaimed Netflix original, “Roma,” and are looking for more of his movies, “A Little Princess,” is one of his earliest directorial works. The remake adaptation of the Frances Hodgson Burnett novel wasn’t a box-office hit, but it received two Academy Award nominations that teaches children to be accepting of all people no matter their background and to inspire young girls that all women are princesses.

This is a good one to watch with the entire family, but you’ll want to have some tissues handy.

