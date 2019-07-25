7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

caption Eli Roth and Brad Pitt star in Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds.” source The Weinstein Company

The start of August next week means that numerous films are going to be removed from the streaming service – so this weekend is your last chance to watch them.

Classics like “Good Will Hunting” and “Scarface” are being removed from Netflix at the start of next month.

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” premieres on Friday, and fans might want to see another period film of his, “Inglourious Basterds,” available to stream.

Tarantino fans might also want to check out the director’s previous works, like “Inglourious Basterds,” since his latest film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” premieres on Friday.

Here are seven great movies you could watch on Netflix this weekend.

“Inglourious Basterds” is another period film from the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” director.

caption Christoph Waltz stars in “Inglourious Basterds.” source IMDb/Universal Pictures

Netflix description: “A Jewish cinema owner in occupied Paris is forced to host a Nazi premiere, where a group of American soldiers called the Basterds plans a face-off.”

Critic score on Rotten Tomatoes: 88% (Certified Fresh)

Audience score: 88%

With Quentin Tarantino’s latest film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” out on Friday, there’s no better time to revisit some of the director’s earlier works, including 2009’s “Inglourious Basterds.”

Much like “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Inglourious Basterds” is a period piece with characters based on real-life figures. The 2009 film is equal parts funny and violent, and provides an amusing, if inaccurate, retelling of WWII and Hitler’s death.

Brad Pitt, who also stars in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” gives an unforgettable performance as a vengeful Jewish-American soldier in the film.

The story of Cambridge Analytic and the 2016 presidential election is the focus of the documentary “The Great Hack.”

caption “The Great Hack” dissects the rise of “big data.” source Netflix

Netflix description: “Explore how a data company named Cambridge Analytica came to symbolize the dark side of social media in the wake of the 2016 U.S. election.”

Critic score: 89%

Audience score: n/a

The abuses of “big data” are the focus of this gripping 2019 documentary, as well as the fallout of Cambridge Analytica/Facebook scandal.

At times, the film can feel more like a thriller than a documentary, and numerous experts, including academic David Carroll, who sued Cambridge Analytica to reclaim his data, offer insight throughout the film.

While the subject matter is a bit intense, “The Great Hack” is a must-watch for anyone who wants to learn more about the affects of big data.

John Waters’ 1988 film “Hairspray” is leaving Netflix on August 1.

caption Ricki Lake starred in John Waters’ “Hairspray.” source New Line Cinema

Netflix description: “A plus-size teen lands a spot on a local TV dance program, where her lively moves and bubbly personality meet with unexpected popularity.”

Critic score: 98% (Certified Fresh)

Audience score: 80%

John Waters’ 1988 film starred Debbie Harry (of Blondie) and Ricki Lake, and provided the inspiration for the 2002 Broadway musical and 2007 film of the same name.

While the tone is definitely grittier than that of the musical versions, the 1988 version of “Hairspray” is still funny, engaging, and campy. Even if you’re not a fan of the musicals, the original film is definitely worth a watch.

Former “Suite Life of Zach & Cody” star Brenda Song stars in “Secret Obsession.”

caption “Secret Obsession” is Brenda Song’s first film role in two years. source Netflix

Netflix description: “When Jennifer wakes up with amnesia after a traumatic attack, her doting husband cares for her. But she soon realizes the danger is far from over.”

Critic score: n/a

Audience score: n/a

“Secret Obsession” doesn’t really add anything new to the “woman in distress” type of psychological thrillers, but it’s still an entertaining watch nonetheless. Plus, Brenda Song is always entertaining, and it’s refreshing to see her acting in something that’s not Disney-related.

Similar to Netflix’s show “You,” starring Penn Badgley, 2019’s “Secret Obsession” is entertaining and full of dramatic twists.

Robin Williams and Matt Damon star in the classic “Good Will Hunting.”

caption “Good Will Hunting” was directed by Gus Van Sant. source Miramax

Netflix description: “When professors discover that an aimless janitor is also a math genius, a therapist helps the young man confront the demons that are holding him back.”

Critic score: 97% (Certified Fresh)

Audience score: 94%

1997’s “Good Will Hunting” is a classic film, and for a good reason: Robin Williams, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck, who co-wrote the film with Damon, all give incredible performances.

The film is leaving Netflix on August 1, so this is your last chance to catch the feel-good Gus Van Sant film before it’s removed from the streaming service.

Sci-fi cult classic “The Fifth Element” is also leaving Netflix on August 1.

caption Milla Jovovich starred in “The Fifth Element.” source Columbia Pictures

Netflix description: “In this imaginative sci-fi epic, a 23rd-century cabbie finds himself involved with a fetching alien who may hold the key to saving the world.”

Critic score: 71%

Audience score: 87%

Fans of futuristic sci-fi like “The Matrix” will enjoy the 1997 film “The Fifth Element,” a sci-fi thriller that stars Bruce Willis and Milla Jovovich.

The film is equal parts love story and space epic, with the burgeoning attraction between Willis and Jovovich’s characters juxtaposed against some intergalactic drama. It might seem a little dated now, but it’s definitely worth adding to your queue this weekend.

Al Pacino stars in “Scarface,” which will be removed from the streaming service at the start of August.

caption “Scarface” is one of cinema’s most iconic gangster movies. source Universal via YouTube

Netflix description: “Al Pacino stars as Cuban refugee Tony Montana, who becomes a Florida drug kingpin but makes the fatal mistake of getting high on his own supply.”

Critic score: 81%

Audience score: 94%

In addition to some iconic lines, 1983’s “Scarface” also features incredible performances from star Al Pacino, and his onscreen love interest Michelle Pfeiffer in her first major role.

While the film portrays the rise and fall of Pacino’s drug kingpin, Tony Montana, it also raises interesting questions about the immigrant experience and the American dream.