7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

caption Andie MacDowell and Bill Murray star in “Groundhog Day.” source Columbia Pictures

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of great movies to watch on Netflix over the weekend.

The start of August this week means that numerous titles have just been added to the streaming service, like Quentin Tarantino‘s 1997 film “Jackie Brown,” and the classic ’90s rom-com “Groundhog Day.”

There’s also plenty of Netflix originals to choose from, like “The Red Sea Diving Resort,” which stars Chris Evans.

There’s hundreds of titles to sort through on Netflix, but INSIDER is here to help you figure out what to watch. Each week, we’re compiling our favorite movies (and TV shows) that are perfect for streaming on Netflix over the weekend.

The new month means that dozens of new titles have just been added to the streaming site. A mix of Netflix originals and beloved older films, August’s new titles are sure to entertain.

Hulu’s new adaptation of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” premiered this week, so diehard rom-com fans should definitely make time to watch the 1994 original, starring Andie MacDowell as a sophisticated American woman, and Hugh Grant as her awkward-yet endearing-British lover, Charles.

Here are seven great movies you should watch on Netflix this weekend.

Classic 1994 rom-com “Four Weddings and a Funeral” was just adapted into a Hulu show.

caption Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant star in “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” source Gramercy Pictures

Netflix description: “A commitment-phobic Brit tries to reconnect with an alluring American who’s about to make a seemingly awful mistake by marrying a wealthy, boring man.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96% (Certified Fresh)

Audience score: 74%

Before you watch Hulu’s 2019 adaptation, you should definitely check out the original version of this classic rom-com. While the Hulu version gives the setup a much-needed, 2019-appropriate update, the original is still worth a watch.

Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell make a compelling pair of star-crossed lovers who end up together against all odds, and the film has plenty of screenwriter Richard Curtis’ (who also wrote 2003’s holiday rom-com “Love Actually”) signature wit and humor.

Chris Evans stars in the new Netflix original “The Red Sea Diving Resort.”

caption “The Red Sea Diving Resort” was inspired by true events. source Netflix

Netflix description: “Undercover agents open up a fake hotel to real tourists as a cover to help smuggle thousands of Ethiopian refugees to safety. Inspired by true events.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 29%

Audience score: 71%

If you want more Chris Evans, but are sick of “The Avengers,” Netflix’s latest original film is for you. While it didn’t receive stellar reviews, the film tells an interesting story “inspired by true events,” and features Evans as a Jewish agent working to evacuate Jewish-Ethiopians from Sudan to Israel.

The movie isn’t perfect, but Evans gives a compelling performance that’s definitely worth a watch.

Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell make a cute couple in the iconic 1993 film “Groundhog Day.”

caption Bill Murray is stuck living the same day over and over again in “Groundhog Day.” source Columbia Pictures

Netflix description: “Sent to cover the annual ritual of groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, a self-centered TV weatherman mysteriously begins living the same day again and again.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96% (Certified Fresh)

Audience score: 88%

Another rom-com starring Andie MacDowell, “Groundhog Day” is perfect for people who loved Netflix’s “Russian Doll,” which has a similar concept.

The 1993 movie is both nightmarish and heartwarming, and features standout performances by MacDowell, who plays television producer Rita, and her costar, Bill Murray, who plays jaded weatherman Phil. As Rita and Phil fall in love, Phil comes to realize more about himself and his predicament. Bonus: there’s lots of scenes featuring groundhogs, if that’s your thing.

Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 film “Jackie Brown” is now available on Netflix.

caption Many regard “Jackie Brown” as one of Tarantino’s more underrated films. source Miramax

Netflix description: “When an aging flight attendant’s caught smuggling cash and forced to help with an investigation, she hatches a clever plan to make off with the dough.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 87% (Certified Fresh)

Audience score: 85%

Tarantino fans shouldn’t miss “Jackie Brown,” the director’s homage to 1970s gangster and “blaxploitation” films. Much like Tarantino’s other films, “Jackie Brown” features a heist-centered plot, and plenty of violence, all combined with the director’s signature, offbeat humor.

1970s star Pam Grier, of “Foxy Brown” and “The L Word” fame, plays Jackie, a flight attendant turned ATF informant. Samuel L. Jackson and Robert de Niro also star in the film.

Robert Downey Jr. and Jake Gyllenhaal star in David Fincher’s 2007 thriller “Zodiac.”

caption “Zodiac” was based off a true-crime book of the same name. source Paramount Pictures

Netflix description: “Based on real events, this chilling drama recounts the actions of a killer who stalked the streets of San Francisco and left clues in the newspaper.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

Audience score: 77%

Based on the true story of the Zodiac killer, “Zodiac” is a compelling crime thriller directed by “Fight Club’s” David Fincher, and starring Robert Downey Jr., Jake Gyllenhaal, and Mark Ruffalo.

While the star-studded cast and compelling script – not to mention the gruesome real-life inspiration – already make this a must-watch, “Zodiac” is leaving Netflix on August 6, so now’s your last chance to watch it.

Netflix original “Knock Down the House” focuses on four women running for Congress.

caption Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez is one of the women featured in “Knock Down the House.” source Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Netflix description: “Go behind the scenes as four determined women – including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – challenge big-money politicians in the 2018 race for Congress.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100% (Certified Fresh)

Audience score: 34%

Fans of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive female politicians should check out “Knock Down the House,” a documentary that follows progressives like AOC in the 2018 congressional race.

While not all of the women featured in the film were elected, it’s still an inspiring watch for anyone interested in how the face of politics is changing, against all odds.

A young Kristen Stewart gives an unforgettable performance in the 2002 thriller “Panic Room.”

caption Kristen Stewart and Jodie Foster star in “Panic Room,” directed by David Fincher. source Columbia Pictures Corporation via SuperiorPics

Netflix description: “A woman and her daughter are caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with burglars in their New York City home and are forced to retreat inside a vault.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 75% (Certified Fresh)

Audience score: 63%

Although Kristen Stewart was only 10 years old when she starred in David Fincher’s “Panic Room,” she still gave an incredible performance as a young girl trapped in her own home.

Jodie Foster and Forest Whitaker round out the cast. With a unique concept and some surprising twists, “Panic Room” is a perfect movie to stream for Fincher fans.