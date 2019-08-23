7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

caption “A Clockwork Orange” is based on a novel by Anthony Burgess, and is leaving Netflix in September. source Warner Bros.

Each week, Insider rounds up a list of great movies to watch on Netflix over the weekend.

This weekend, we recommend watching the classic Stanley Kubrick film “A Clockwork Orange,” as well as “American Factory,” a Netflix original from Higher Ground productions – Barack and Michelle Obama’s company.

Indie comedy “Frances Ha” is also worth a watch.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories

There are hundreds of titles to sort through on Netflix, but Insider is here to help you figure out what to watch. Each week, we’re compiling our favorite movies that are perfect for streaming on Netflix over the weekend.

With the end of August approaching, now’s the chance to watch some movies that’ll be removed from the streaming service at the start of September, like the classic dystopian drama “A Clockwork Orange,” or comedy “The Hangover.”

There’s also plenty of must-see documentaries available to stream, like “American Factory” and “Roll Red Roll,” a gripping film about the 2012 Steubenville, Ohio rape case.

Here are seven great movies you should watch on Netflix this weekend.

“Roll Red Roll” is a gripping exploration of rape culture and its effects.

caption “Roll Red Roll” focuses on the 2012 Steubenville, Ohio rape case. source Netflix

Netflix description: “This compelling documentary follows the 2012 Steubenville, Ohio rape case, putting social media and high school football culture in the spotlight.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

Audience score: 67%

Even though its subject matter is difficult, “Roll Red Roll” is a thoughtful exploration of the effects of rape culture – and the systems that keep it in place.

Focusing on the infamous 2012 rape case in Steubenville, Ohio, the documentary tackles the horrific crime and its aftermath in a respectful way, all while highlighting the myriad of ways in which modern society can work against victims of sexual assault.

Stanley Kubrick’s classic “A Clockwork Orange” is a must-see, violent imagining of a dystopian future.

caption “A Clockwork Orange” is based on the novel by Anthony Burgess. source Warner Bros.

Netflix description: “A young man spends his time stealing, raping, and beating innocent people in nihilistic orgies of violence, all in an attempt to get his nightly kicks.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 93%

Kubrick’s cult classic is leaving Netflix at the end of the month, which means that there’s only a few more days to stream the dark, dystopian drama.

Alex has a deadly violent, racist, and misogynistic streak, but the methods used to punish him for his depraved crimes raise important questions about the prison industrial complex, and punitive measures in general. Plus, the costumes and sets are truly a work of art, although the film’s violence is not for the faint of heart.

The Obamas’ production company helped produce the documentary “American Factory.”

caption A Chinese millionaire’s efforts to break into the American market are the focus of “American Factory.” source Netflix/Higher Ground Productions

Netflix description: “In this documentary, hopes soar when a Chinese company reopens a shuttered factory in Ohio. But a culture clash threatens to shatter an American dream.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 98%

Audience score: n/a

“American Factory” is the first film from the Obama production company’s partnership with Netflix, and it tells a compelling story of Chinese industry in America.

It’s not the most scandalous movie on Netflix by any means, but the Obamas’ first film effort is an inspiring, if occasionally overwrought, story about American resilience and the power of international relationships.

“Saving Mr. Banks” is a must-watch for Disney fans.

caption Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson star in “Saving Mr. Banks.” source Disney

Netflix description: “When Walt Disney sets his sights on obtaining the rights to the children’s classic ‘Mary Poppins,’ the book’s author proves a tough nut to crack.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 79% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 84%

Disney fans won’t want to miss “Saving Mr. Banks,” which tells a fictionalized account of Walt Disney’s real-life battle to bring “Mary Poppins” to the big screen.

Emma Thompson plays the curmudgeonly P.L. Travers (the author of the original book) to great effect, and Tom Hanks is, unsurprisingly, a perfect fit for the genial Disney.

“Frances Ha” is a touching, indie comedy about a young woman trying to make it in New York.

caption “Ladybird” director Greta Gerwig wrote and starred in the film. source Pine District Pictures/IFC Films

Netflix description: “Determined to make it as a modern dancer in New York, a young woman pursues her unlikely goal with more enthusiasm than natural talent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 77%

Anyone who’s ever tried to make it in a big city will relate immediately to the lead character in “Frances Ha.” Frances tries her best to make it as a dancer, but gets caught up in friendship drama and budding romances along the way.

There are some instantly iconic scenes in Noah Baumbach’s warm, funny film, and by the time it’s over, you’ll feel inspired to give your dreams a shot, as cliché as that may seem.

“The Hangover” is a classic comedy that’s leaving Netflix at the end of the month.

caption Zach Galifianakis, Bradley Cooper, and Ed Helms star in “The Hangover.” source Photo courtesy of Legendary Pictures

Netflix description: “When three friends finally wake up after a wild bachelor party, they can’t locate their best friend, who’s supposed to be tying the knot.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 78% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 84%

Even though “The Hangover” came out over 10 years ago, it’s still a funny, if raunchy, watch.

Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifanakis are unforgettable, while Ed Helms gives a particularly manic performance as a married dentist who gets involved with a kindhearted stripper. Featuring some hilarious appearances by Mike Tyson and Ken Jeong, “The Hangover” is a smart comedy that you won’t regret watching.

“Ex Machina” is a chilling sci-fi thriller that’s perfect for AI enthusiasts.

caption Alicia Vikander plays Ava, a humanoid robot, in “Ex Machina.” source A24

Netflix description: “A coder at a tech company wins a week-long retreat at the compound of his company’s CEO, where he’s tasked with testing a new artificial intelligence.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

Audience score: 86%

If you’re counting down the days until “Westworld” returns on HBO, “Ex Machina” is definitely worth streaming.

Focusing on a beautiful, dangerous android named Ava, and her relationship with a human coder, the movie is gorgeously filmed, even if its ideas get a little complex.