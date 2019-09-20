7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

caption Taissa Farmiga and Alexandra Daddario source Brainstorm Media

Each week, Insider rounds up a list of great movies to watch on Netflix on the weekend.

This weekend, we recommend watching Netflix original “Someone Great” and supernatural thriller “We Have Always Lived in the Castle.”

Mind-bending documentary “Shirkers” is also worth a watch.

Netflix has hundreds of movies available to stream, and it can get a little overwhelming figuring out what to watch. That’s why Insider rounds up a list of great films (and TV shows) to watch on Netflix each weekend.

Lots of new titles have just hit the streaming site, including “We Have Always Lived in the Castle,” a film adaptation of the book by Shirley Jackson, who also wrote “The Haunting of Hill House” – which was adapted into a hit Netflix show last year.

With Halloween coming up, horror movies like “Carrie” and “Green Room” are also worth a watch.

Here are seven great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend.

“We Have Always Lived in the Castle” is an adaptation of a horror novel by Shirley Jackson.

caption Taissa Farmiga and Alexandra Daddario play sisters in “We Have Always Lived in the Castle.” source Brainstorm Media

Netflix description: “The fragile and secretive world of two sisters and their uncle crumbles when their charming cousin arrives with eyes toward the family fortune.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%

Audience score: 62%

Fans “The Haunting of Hill House” will definitely want to check out “We Have Always Lived in the Castle,” which was adapted from an equally unsettling Jackson novel. At once intriguing and horrifying, the film features unforgettable performances from Taissa Farmiga, Alexandra Daddario, and Sebastian Stan.

A punk band trying to escape killer neo-Nazis is the focus of “Green Room.”

caption Alia Shawkat, Imogene Poots, and Anton Yelchin all appear in “Green Room.” source A24

Netflix description: “At the end of their low-budget tour, a punk band accepts a gig at an isolated rural club, only to discover that their hosts are neo-Nazis.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 75%

Bloodthirsty neo-Nazis and plenty of gore are the trademarks of this movie, which stars the late Anton Yelchin as the leader of the punk band. “Green Room” is, for the most part, a straightforward slasher flick – but one that will make you think twice before heading to a small-town concert.

“Carrie” is a classic 1970s horror film about a teenager with telekinetic powers.

caption Sissy Spacek played a bullied teenager with superpowers in “Carrie.” source United Artists

Netflix description: “An outcast teen with telekinetic ability lashes out with her deadly power when the high school ‘in crowd’ torments her with a sick joke at the prom.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 77%

If you haven’t seen this iconic horror film, you might want to change that ASAP. “Carrie” is, first and foremost, a horror movie, but it’s also a subtle condemnation of teenage bullying – after all, Carrie unleashes her wrath on a group of popular kids after they humiliate her at prom.

“Shirkers” is an engaging documentary about a lost film.

caption “Shirkers” focuses on lost film footage from a Singapore woman’s film. source Cinereach/Netflix

Netflix description: “In 1992, Sandi Tan and her friends shot a quirky film on the streets of Singapore. Then the footage disappeared, sending her on a hunt for answers.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 79%

While the concept of “Shirkers” – one woman’s pursuit of lost documentary footage from over two decades ago – doesn’t sound that wacky, the documentary itself is pretty cerebral. It’s an engaging exploration of the creative process as well as the central mystery of the stolen film.

Netflix original “Someone Great” is a fun and heartwarming rom-com.

caption Gina Rodriguez and Brittany Murphy star in “Someone Great.” source Netflix

Netflix description: “On the heels of a blindsiding breakup, music journalist Jenny braces for a new beginning – and one last adventure with her friends.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 82% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 65%

It doesn’t add much to the genre, but “Someone Great” is still a wholesome, heartwarming watch, especially for rom-com fans or true romantics. If you’ve ever felt discouraged by dating (especially if you’re in New York), then this film is for you.

Classic 1960s film “The Graduate” features a breakout performance from Dustin Hoffman.

caption Simon & Garfunkel provided the soundtrack for “The Graduate.” source Embassy Pictures

Netflix description: “Dustin Hoffman turns in a landmark performance as a naïve college graduate who is seduced by a middle-aged neighbor in this Oscar-winning classic.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 90%

“The Graduate” is kind of the perfect movie: it has a soundtrack from Simon & Garfunkel, and features unforgettable performances by Dustin Hoffman and Ann Bancroft. It also skillfully explores the post-college malaise with plenty of witty banter and cynical humor.

“Amy” is a heartbreaking documentary about the late singer Amy Winehouse.

caption Amy Winehouse, who died in 2011, is the focus of “Amy.” source A24

Netflix description: “Rare home videos and interview with Amy Winehouse’s inner circle offer an intimate look at her journey from charismatic teen to troubled star.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 87%

Amy Winehouse fans should give this documentary a watch, even though the heartbreaking moments can sometimes become too much to bear. It’s a great look into the mind of a musical genius and talented performer, and will make you wish she’d had more time with us before her death at 27.